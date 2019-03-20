It is a global happiness movement started by philanthropist, activist and prominent United Nations special advisor Jayme Illien in 2011.

The first ever international day of happiness was celebrated on March 20, 2013. In honour of this significant day, Business Insider SSA by Pulse asked seven Nigerians to tell us what makes them happy.

Here is what they had to say:

“I love it when I am comfortable. I love being able to afford a life of luxury that doesn’t necessarily have to be over the top. Just what it takes to make people I care for happy and comfortable, that makes me happy.” — Tope*

“Food, money, visiting new places, good music/movies, time with family and friends.” — Ifeoma

“Happiness for me comes from satisfaction which I get from getting work done and my partner.” — Ade*

“Sun and large bodies of water make me happy.” — Amaka*

“God, my wife and kids make happy.” — Benedict*

“Here is what makes me happy: my kids, my wife, my mum, alcohol and sex.” — Harry*

“Money, music, poetry, being around loved ones, a good film or series (especially comedy), travelling, reading and writing.” — Penny*

*Most of the names have been changed at the request of the subjects.

World’s happiest countries

Meanwhile, Nigeria ranks really low on the World Happiness Report 2018. Of the 156 countries in the world, Nigeria was ranked 85th.

On the other hand, Mauritius is the happiest country in Africa. It is in the 57th position.

Here is how other African nations ranked on the list: