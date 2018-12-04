We spotted 5 differences between the 'Mortal Engines' books and movie

news

We spoke to Producer Peter Jackson and Director Christian Rivers.

Fans commented on the difference between Hester's scar in trailer and book.

Secrets behind why you might not recognize the change to St Paul's Cathedral.

Peter Jackson's adaptation of the 2001 Philip Reeve quartet hits cinemas after over 8 years of preparation. The first of a film series, it features giant 'predator cities' on wheels.

A young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London from wreaking havoc. Fans complained about Shaw's reduced facial scar in the trailer. We asked director Christian Rivers how the new-look scar was achieved.

As the film is produced by Universal, Minions feature in the London Museum scene of the film instead of Disney characters described in the book. St Paul's Cathedral has been flipped so the doors face backwards.

Fans will be delighted that Anna Fang is even more badass in the film, as singer and actor Jihae trained for months to get into the role. And Stephen Lang's portrayal of Shrike used some unusual influences to get into character.

Mortal Engines will be in cinemas from 8 December.

Produced by Ju Shardlow