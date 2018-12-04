We asked Americans about their favorite pie, and their answer was very American

news

An INSIDER poll conducted on SurveyMonkey found that when it comes to America's favorite pie, Americans keep it pretty classic.

Americans favor apple pie above the rest.

A few states in the South, however, prefer pecan pie, and just two outlying states prefer pumpkin.

Pie is a classic American dessert enjoyed year-round and across the country, especially during the holidays. But people's favorite pies do vary.

To find out the most popular pies in every state, INSIDER took the five most popular pies from a SurveyMonkey audience poll conducted from November 16, 2018, to November 17, 2018, with 1,217 respondents, and used Google Trends to find out where they were most popular.

Check them out in the map below:

While Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana were all pecan pie loyalists, and Hawaii and Wyoming chose pumpkin, every other state chose apple.

No wonder apple pie is such an American motif!

