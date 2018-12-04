Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

We asked Americans about their favorite pie, and their answer was very American

Lifestyle We asked Americans about their favorite pie, and their answer was very American

Americans love apple pie, but it turns out pecan pie and pumpkin pie have a place in their hearts, too.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Only three states prefer pecan pie over the others. play

Only three states prefer pecan pie over the others.

(Lesya Dolyuk/Shutterstock)

  • An INSIDER poll conducted on SurveyMonkey found that when it comes to America's favorite pie, Americans keep it pretty classic.
  • Americans favor apple pie above the rest.
  • A few states in the South, however, prefer pecan pie, and just two outlying states prefer pumpkin.

Pie is a classic American dessert enjoyed year-round and across the country, especially during the holidays. But people's favorite pies do vary.

To find out the most popular pies in every state, INSIDER took the five most popular pies from a SurveyMonkey audience poll conducted from November 16, 2018, to November 17, 2018, with 1,217 respondents, and used Google Trends to find out where they were most popular.

Check them out in the map below:

Apple pie is the fan favorite. play

Apple pie is the fan favorite.

(INSIDER)

While Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana were all pecan pie loyalists, and Hawaii and Wyoming chose pumpkin, every other state chose apple.

No wonder apple pie is such an American motif!

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick of...bullet
2 Lifestyle Britain follows in France's footsteps by agreeing to return...bullet
3 Lifestyle Take a look inside the $218 million Boeing Dreamliner...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"Desperate Housewives" received a low rating from critics, but it remains a fan-favorite to this day.
Lifestyle 50 TV shows that normal people love but critics hate
Parmesan cheese has some health benefits you might not be aware of.
Lifestyle Parmesan cheese is actually pretty healthy for you
Fatigue is a symptom of lupus.
Lifestyle 10 subtle signs and symptoms of lupus
The Ultimate WF Button Down in Fern, $74
Lifestyle I wear almost exclusively men's clothing that often doesn't fit right — but thankfully, Wildfang is different
X
Advertisement