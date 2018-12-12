Pulse.ng logo
Watch YouTuber Master Milo transform a small Ford into the ultimate stunt machine

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • YouTuber Master Milo created a stunt car out of a Ford Ka that rolls and spins like a fairground ride.
  • The stunt vehicle is a "diwheel," a contraption with a cabin for passengers to spin inside large, parallel wheels.
  • Master Milo calls it "the RollKa." Watch the video above to see how he built it.

Daily drivers are often clunky, slow, and unexciting. Let a master builder show you how to spice up your grocery-getter. In this video, YouTuber Master Milo turns an old Ford Ka into a rolling, spinning, amusement park ride-like vehicle he calls "the RollKa." Following is a transcript of the video:

Narrator: What does your daily driver look like? Is it clunky? Slow? Unexciting? Have you entertained the thought — just for a second — of making your unextroardinary grocery-getter more... extraordinary? Let a master builder help indulge your delusions. By this time you may be familiar with our friend Master Milo. He's the mastermind and mechanic behind wacky inventions like the WipKar and the VW RollGolf. Today he's back with something one could only describe as a cross between a hamster wheel and cheap fairground ride.

How YouTuber 'Master Milo' transformed a small Ford into the ultimate stunt machine

Master Milo: Hey folks! Great you're watching again. I have our shortened Ford Ka behind me. We need to shorten it more. It's still too long. Let's put it inside and get started!

It's a tight fit.

It's starting to look like the drawing.

We need some giant rings.

It runs smooth.

It's mounted, but it's too tight. Here: That's no good. I think we have to force those flanges a bit out. Let's create some space.

Imagine sitting in there. Maybe we should take the windshield out — if you have to puke while driving it can fall out (laughs).

See what we've done. Shortened car. Ring wheels around it. And to steer it? A brake on each side. For left and for right. I think I shouldn't use more words. Drive!

