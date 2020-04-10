The song released by the 1995 FIFA Footballer of the Year is to educate his populace and humans at large on the disease as well as fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The song is titled ‘Let’s stand together and fight Coronavirus’.

In his song, George Weah who is regarded as the greatest African footballer of all-time said: “we must all rise, stand together and fight Corona.”

It explains how the disease is contracted, preventive measures and expectations from especially Liberians.

Liberia has recorded 31 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 4 deaths and 3 recoveries.

This is not the first time President Weah has produced a song to address a national or international issue.

His spokesperson, Solo Kelgeh said President Weah produced songs during the Ebola that led to the death of almost 5,000 Liberians.

He added stated that the former PSG player started working on the song before the coronavirus reached Liberia.

George Weah is the only African player to have won the FIFA Footballer of the Year in 1995. In that same year, he won the African Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d’Or as well.

He played football for PSG, AC Milan, etc.

In 2018, he became the first professional footballer to become the President of a country when Liberians voted for him in their Presidential elections.

