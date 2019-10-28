Most people put a lot of energy into taking care of their body and general health.

Sadly, the hair (popularly known as a woman’s crown) is not given the same attention.

To grow healthy, lush hair, you need to take advantage of the tips below.

Increasing the growth rate of your hair and improving the health of your locks does not have to be a struggle.

On the contrary, it can be quite doable with the following tips:

Eat right

You can boost your hair growth and health by eating a balanced diet.

According to New York City-based dermatologist Janet Prystowsky, M.D., “The truth is that a balanced diet with healthy amounts of vegetables, proteins, and fruits is all you need.”

Lemon juice and coconut water help to nourish the hair

She is supported by Dr Francesca Fusco, another NYC-based dermatologist, who explains, “To promote hair growth, you need to ‘feed’ the hair from the inside. Try increasing your protein intake with foods like fish, beans, nuts, and whole grains.”

ALSO READ: Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli shares the secret to staying fit and having beautiful natural hair

Trim your hair frequently

This might seem counterproductive since you are trying to grow your hair but trust us when we see this is the way to go. By getting regular trims, you prevent split ends which causes your hair to break.

Celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas says, “While haircuts don’t make your hair grow any faster, they get rid of split ends that break your hair. Eliminating the breakage gives the appearance that your hair is growing faster.”

Hair trimming

Experts recommend trimming your hair every 10 to 12 weeks.

Wash your hair regularly

It is important to wash your hair often. Just make sure you are shampooing less and conditioning more.

According to Prystowsky, M.D., you should not wash your hair every day. She recommends reserving it for when your hair is greasy and dirty.

This is because shampoo can dry out and strip the hair of its healthy natural oils. When you wash your hair, avoid using a 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner. Start with a shampoo and then the conditioner since its job is to restore the nutrients stripped by the shampoo.

Use relaxers sparingly

Relaxers do wonders for the African hair but they also have devastating effects since they are made of chemicals. Some of them, especially the cheap ones, also contain a hazardous ingredient called Sodium hydroxide or “lye.”

According to the soap company, Certified Lye, users that “substances with large amounts of lye can cause chemical burns, permanent injury or scarring, and blindness. Lye (sodium hydroxide) may be harmful or fatal if swallowed”.

Even though some relaxers like Dark and Lovely, African Pride, and Optimum Care, exclude lye from the ingredient regimen, it is still important to use relaxers sparingly. Try once every 3–4 months.