Vitaminwater is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year.
Smartphone addiction is no joke — and neither are the very real health risks it poses. But if you’re not willing to forgo your own device for a shot at less anxiety or better sleep, maybe you’d give it a shot for, say, $100,000?
It’s a bet Vitaminwater is willing to take.
That’s right, the Coca-Cola-owned brand is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year, Fast Company reported. Vitaminwater announced the contest Tuesday.
Here’s how the "Scroll Free For a Year" contest will work, according to the company’s website:
You’ll still be able to use a laptop or desktop computer, of course, but you won’t be allowed to even touch a smartphone for a full 365 days. The rules also state that if you can only go six months versus an entire year, you’ll win a much lesser prize of $10,000. (Hey, that’s still no chump change.)
It’s unclear how, exactly, Vitaminwater will verify you played by the rules, but a lie-detector test will be involved, according to FOX2now.com.
Thousands of social media users have already thrown their hats in the ring.
Glac#emo#w6k=##au @vitaminwater is currently holding a contest, offering someone the chance to give up their smart phone for an entire year to win $100,000, and they want to know what we#emo#4oCZ##d do instead. Mine is simple, I would devote every minute of that extra time to my son. Electronics have been a huge help for him to be able to socialize with others but, in some ways, also a crutch. We would take this opportunity to find new ways to bond together, more walks, more getting out, and helping him to have more face to face, real relationships and experiences with people. Those that have followed me for a while know all the struggles he has endured since birth, and $100,000 would allow me to get him the long term care that he needs. I love you all dearly, and enjoy IG and other social media more than you know, but I#emo#4oCZ##m willing to try dropping off the face of the planet for an entire year to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to help my son #emo#77iP## #nophoneforayear #contest #SpecialNeeds #CerebralPalsy #vitaminwater #thankyou #glaceau
What will I do in a year without a smartphone? Get married and spend more time with my future wife than post about the wedding on social media. Take up new, grassroots hobbies such as woodworking instead of discuss politics in a news feed. Revive the lost adventure of the road trip through the use paper maps instead of guided tours and digital itineraries. What will I do without a smartphone in 2019? Start living again. #nophoneforayear #contest @vitaminwater
So, what would you do without your smartphone for a year? We’ll be dreaming of all the things $100,000 will buy us when it’s all over.
