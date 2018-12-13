Pulse.ng logo
Vitaminwater wants to pay you $100,000 to give up your cell phone for a year

Vitaminwater is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year.

kylie jenner cell phone play

kylie jenner cell phone

(Getty Images)

  • Vitaminwater is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year.
  • Contest entries will be accepted on Twitter and Instagram until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, 2019.
  • The selected contestant will be provided with a “1996-era cellular telephone” and accompanying phone plan to use for one year.
  • A lie-detector test will help determine whether you stuck to the rules for the full 365 days.

Smartphone addiction is no joke — and neither are the very real health risks it poses. But if you’re not willing to forgo your own device for a shot at less anxiety or better sleep, maybe you’d give it a shot for, say, $100,000?

It’s a bet Vitaminwater is willing to take.

That’s right, the Coca-Cola-owned brand is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year, Fast Company reported. Vitaminwater announced the contest Tuesday.

Here’s how the "Scroll Free For a Year" contest will work, according to the company’s website:

  • Apply on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest, telling Vitaminwater why you need a break from your smartphone and what you’d do with your free time. You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, 2019, to enter.
  • Vitaminwater will pick one entry by Jan. 22, 2019. If selected, you’ll be contacted via the social media account you used to enter.
  • The potential winner will be provided with a "1996-era cellular telephone" and accompanying phone plan to use for one year. They’ll also sign a contract committing to no smartphone usage for the duration of the contest. If found to have adhered to the rules at the end of the year, they’ll be rewarded with $100,000.

You’ll still be able to use a laptop or desktop computer, of course, but you won’t be allowed to even touch a smartphone for a full 365 days. The rules also state that if you can only go six months versus an entire year, you’ll win a much lesser prize of $10,000. (Hey, that’s still no chump change.)

Read more: At a high school in California, parents pay $55,300 a year for their kids to spend 6 weeks without cell phones, live in log cabins, and farm for their food

It’s unclear how, exactly, Vitaminwater will verify you played by the rules, but a lie-detector test will be involved, according to FOX2now.com.

Thousands of social media users have already thrown their hats in the ring.

Glac#emo#w6k=##au @vitaminwater is currently holding a contest, offering someone the chance to give up their smart phone for an entire year to win $100,000, and they want to know what we#emo#4oCZ##d do instead. Mine is simple, I would devote every minute of that extra time to my son. Electronics have been a huge help for him to be able to socialize with others but, in some ways, also a crutch. We would take this opportunity to find new ways to bond together, more walks, more getting out, and helping him to have more face to face, real relationships and experiences with people. Those that have followed me for a while know all the struggles he has endured since birth, and $100,000 would allow me to get him the long term care that he needs. I love you all dearly, and enjoy IG and other social media more than you know, but I#emo#4oCZ##m willing to try dropping off the face of the planet for an entire year to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to help my son #emo#77iP## #nophoneforayear #contest #SpecialNeeds #CerebralPalsy #vitaminwater #thankyou #glaceau

So, what would you do without your smartphone for a year? We’ll be dreaming of all the things $100,000 will buy us when it’s all over.


