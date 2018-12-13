Vitaminwater wants to pay you $100,000 to give up your cell phone for a year

news

Vitaminwater is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year.

Contest entries will be accepted on Twitter and Instagram until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, 2019.

The selected contestant will be provided with a “1996-era cellular telephone” and accompanying phone plan to use for one year.

A lie-detector test will help determine whether you stuck to the rules for the full 365 days.

Smartphone addiction is no joke — and neither are the very real health risks it poses. But if you’re not willing to forgo your own device for a shot at less anxiety or better sleep, maybe you’d give it a shot for, say, $100,000?

It’s a bet Vitaminwater is willing to take.

That’s right, the Coca-Cola-owned brand is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year, Fast Company reported. Vitaminwater announced the contest Tuesday.

Here’s how the "Scroll Free For a Year" contest will work, according to the company’s website:

Apply on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest, telling Vitaminwater why you need a break from your smartphone and what you’d do with your free time. You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, 2019, to enter.

Vitaminwater will pick one entry by Jan. 22, 2019. If selected, you’ll be contacted via the social media account you used to enter.

The potential winner will be provided with a "1996-era cellular telephone" and accompanying phone plan to use for one year. They’ll also sign a contract committing to no smartphone usage for the duration of the contest. If found to have adhered to the rules at the end of the year, they’ll be rewarded with $100,000.

You’ll still be able to use a laptop or desktop computer, of course, but you won’t be allowed to even touch a smartphone for a full 365 days. The rules also state that if you can only go six months versus an entire year, you’ll win a much lesser prize of $10,000. (Hey, that’s still no chump change.)

Read more: At a high school in California, parents pay $55,300 a year for their kids to spend 6 weeks without cell phones, live in log cabins, and farm for their food

It’s unclear how, exactly, Vitaminwater will verify you played by the rules, but a lie-detector test will be involved, according to FOX2now.com.

Thousands of social media users have already thrown their hats in the ring.

So, what would you do without your smartphone for a year? We’ll be dreaming of all the things $100,000 will buy us when it’s all over.



Head to INSIDER's home page for more.