Netflix has a new movie called "Uncorked."

Mauritanian-American Mamoudou Athie is in the lead role.

It also features Hollywood veteran stars Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash.

Mauritanian-American actor, Mamoudou Athie plays a major role in "Uncorked" - Netflix's upcoming movie.

He plays the lead role of an aspiring sommelier named Elijah in the film written by "Insecure" showrunner Prentice Penny.

Before his latest role, the rising actor has previously starred in "Sorry for Your Loss," "The Front Runner," "Unicorn Store," "The Circle," "The Detour," "The Get Down" and "Jurassic World 3," which comes out in 2021.

ALSO READ: This Nigerian actor is playing a major role in Netflix's new sitcom, 'Family Reunion'

All about "Uncorked"

The culinary-themed movie follows Elijah, who dreams of becoming a master sommelier. This goes against the wishes of his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who wants him to take over the family’s barbecue business which has been passed down from father to son since it began.

The writer, Penny, tells Food & Wine that he hopes the movie will encourage family members to talk to each other.

“I hope audiences take home that it’s constantly important for family members to always communicate no matter how hard it is—especially fathers and sons,” he says.

“Men have tendency to keep their emotions and feelings close to their chest. I hope this movie makes them share a little more.”

The cast includes Niecy Nash, Bernard David Jones, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette and Meera Rohit Kumbhani.

"Uncorked" will be available for streaming on March 27, 2020.