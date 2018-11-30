Ulta Beauty is surprising customers with up to 50% off different beauty products every week until Christmas

news

Ulta Beauty is having a Holiday Beauty Blitz sale from December 1 through December 25.

During each day of the sale, a different beauty product will be discounted for up to 50% off.

Most of the deals are a surprise, so customers will have to keep checking the Ulta Beauty website to find out which products are being discounted each day.

Of the promotions announced so far, brands like Tarte, Stila, and Too Faced will be included in the sale.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but Ulta Beauty is continuing to offer discounts up until the holidays.

From December 1 through December 25, Ulta Beauty will be holding a Holiday Beauty Blitz sale. During the promotion, a different beauty product will be discounted for up to 50% off each day.

The catch, however, is that the included products won't be announced until the week that they go on sale.

Luckily for shoppers, Ulta Beauty has already revealed which products will be discounted during the first eight days of the sale.

The first deal starts tomorrow, with discounted foundation from bareMinerals. The brand's liquid, powder, and compact foundations usually range in price from $29 - $34, but on December 1, all formulas will be sold for $19.

The 50% off deals begin the following day. On December 2, two products from Becca Cosmetics will be half-off: the $23 Volcano Goddess eye-shadow palette (regularly $46) and the $23 Lava Gold Shimmering Skin Perfector pressed highlighter (regularly $38).

On December 4, customers can buy any eye-shadow palette from Stila for 50% off. The palettes, which regularly cost between $39 - $49, will be reduced to $19.50 - $24.50.

There are tons of lip products included in the sale as well, including ones from brands like Buxom and Smashbox.

There are also some options that are exclusive to Ulta Beauty, like Tarte's Double Duty Beauty Lip Sculptors. On December 6, customers can purchase the half-gloss, half-lipstick products, which regularly cost $24, for $12 each.

If you're shopping for gifts and don't know which specific products to buy, Ulta Beauty has some discounted gift sets too.

On December 7, the Tutti Frutti Christmas Fruit Cake Makeup Collection will be discounted for 50% off, down to $15 from its original price of $30.

The rest of the deals have not been announced yet, but customers can stay up to date by checking Ulta Beauty's website.

