Kipchoge loves reading and his literary tastes range from Aristotle to sports biographies to self-help manuals.

The world’s greatest Marathoner ever, Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, dream to build a library and school complex, is slowly making fruition.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated Sh100 million ($1 million) towards Kipchoge’s dream.

CS George Magoha and PS Belio Kipsang

"President Kenyatta has to day given out Sh100 million to build a new library in honour of what Kipchoge did for Kenya," the CS said.

The CS stated the President would personally visit the school and have it commissioned within the next six months.

On October 12th, Kipchoge made history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours when he clocked 1:59:40 at the "Ineos 1:59 Challenge" in Vienna, Austria.

On a personal note, Kipchoge loves reading and his literary tastes range from Aristotle to sports biographies to self-help manuals.

“The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” by Stephen R. Covey, is one of his favourites.

Whenever he reads — often in the library at his team’s training camp — he keeps a notebook handy so that he can take notes.

“When you write, then you remember,” Kipchoge said.

During 2019, Mashujaa day celebrations President Kenyatta awarded Kipchoge with the highest civilian state commendation - the Elder of the Order of Golden Heart (EGH).