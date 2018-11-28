Two photographers captured photos of complete strangers they met on Craigslist — and the photos are hauntingly beautiful

Courtesy of Kremer Johnson
Photographing strangers is a necessity for many photographers. However, not many actively seek out complete strangers as subjects.
As a personal project, the duo behind LA-based photography studio Kremer Johnson sent an ad into the Craigslist universe asking for "interesting people to photograph" for $20 an hour in return.
They initially wanted to photograph just one subject.
The resulting images, compiled into a photo series dubbed "Craigslist Encounters," ended up featuring 65 complete strangers in intimate and unique settings.
Business Insider spoke to Neil Kremer about the series. Take a look at the portraits.