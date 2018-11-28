Pulse.ng logo
Two photographers captured photos of complete strangers they met on Craigslist — and the photos are hauntingly beautiful

Courtesy of Kremer Johnson

  • Photographers Neil Kremer and Cory Johnson turned to Craigslist to recruit complete strangers as photo subjects in their series "Craigslist Encounters."
  • The ad simply asked for "interesting people to photograph" in LA for $20 an hour in return.
  • The resulting portraits are hauntingly beautiful.

Photographing strangers is a necessity for many photographers. However, not many actively seek out complete strangers as subjects.

As a personal project, the duo behind LA-based photography studio Kremer Johnson sent an ad into the Craigslist universe asking for "interesting people to photograph" for $20 an hour in return.

They initially wanted to photograph just one subject.

The resulting images, compiled into a photo series dubbed "Craigslist Encounters," ended up featuring 65 complete strangers in intimate and unique settings.

Business Insider spoke to Neil Kremer about the series. Take a look at the portraits.

