This comes after two doctors on live television pushed for the move.

On a local TV channel LCI, the doctors suggested that Africa has less face masks and other essential health supplies and required treatment for coronavirus patients, hence, pushed for the continent to be used for the experimental treatment of any potential vaccine, treatment or cure.

Among the two was Dr Jean-Paul Mira, noting that “If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don’t protect themselves, what do you think?”

The other, Dr Camille Locht who agreed with Dr Paul Mira empasised, “So you are right[…]we’re thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach w/ BCG [vaccine]placebo.”

This suggestion seemed to infuriate many Africans and have, hence, their disappointment with the French doctors.