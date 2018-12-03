news

On Sunday, December 2, 2018, some of the world's biggest superstars gathered for the 2018 edition of the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

The event, held in honour of the late South African President, Nelson Mandela at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa, attracted Nigerian music stars - Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, D'banj and Femi Kuti.

They joined the likes of Jay Z, Beyonce, Pharrell, Coldplay, Usher, Ed Sheeran and Cassper Nyovest for the festival, hosted by the South African duo of Trevor Noah and Bonang Matheba.

Here are the top highlights from the 2018 Global Citizen Festival:

Wizkid

This popular Nigerian act was one of the first artists to take to the stage. He performed hits like 'Ojuelegba', 'Soweto Baby', 'Daddy Yo', 'Soco' and did a mash-up with the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Tiwa Savage

Clad in a multi-coloured outfit, the singer wowed the crowd with her hits - 'All Over', 'Romantic', 'Girlie O', 'Diet' and 'Eminado.'

D'banj

The well known 'kokomaster' delivered a proper show with songs like 'Oliver Twist', 'Fall in Love' and 'Emergency.' He also performed with the Mzazi Youth Choir.

Fela Kuti

Alongside his son, Made Kuti, the legend serenaded the crowd with his unique performances.

Beyonce raps

Known for her singing and powerful moves, the superstar shut down the event by doing something different- rapping.

After performing some of their songs from the On The Run II tour with her husband Jay Z, Beyonce excited the crowd by rapping her verses on the Apeshit single.

The couple also brought out surprise guests Pharrell Williams and Ed Sheeran, who performed `Perfect Duet' alongside Beyoncé.

The couple incorporated local elements into their performances by taking inspiration from Miriam Makeba's 1974 classic Malaika for their concert visuals and performing a Zulu version of her hit song Halo with the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Their outfits were also African-inspired with Jay-Z rocking a beaded scarf that looked like Xhosa royalty and Beyoncé spotting the colours of the South African flag in her winged beaded corset.

Usher

Performing his hit ‘Without You’ to South African DJ Black Coffee’s ‘We Dance Again’, he shocked everyone by doing two local moves - vosho and gwara gwara.

The festival, founded by Ryan Gall and Hugh Evans in 2012, aims at raising funds to end extreme poverty by 2030.