Google has published their annual year in search review, showing the world what the most popular search trends were for each year.

This year's list features the most searched for losses in the country with the recent deaths of Marvel legend Stan Lee taking the lead, followed by radio host Tosyn Bucknor.

DJ Avicii and Mac Miller, who both died really young, also made the list.

Here are the 10 deaths that got Nigerians talking in 2018:

Stan Lee

Tosyn Bucknor

Avicii

Aisha Abimbola

Billy Graham

Aretha Franklin

Ras Kimono

Mac Miller

Stephen Hawking

Kofi Annan