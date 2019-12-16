Adeyemi’s second book is out and has already made its way to the New York Times bestseller list.

It is currently number one on the Young Adult Hardcover list.

Second on the list is her debut novel which came out in 2018.

Tomi Adeyemi has released "Children of Virtue and Vengeance," the second book in her Young Adult (YA) fantasy trilogy - Legacy of Orïsha.

After its release on December 3, 2019, it immediately topped The New York Times Young Adult Hardcover Bestseller List.

The book continues the original story that started in Adeyemi's ground-breaking debut.

"After battling the impossible, Zélie and Amari have finally succeeded in bringing magic back to the land of Orïsha. But the ritual was more powerful than they imagined, reigniting the powers of not only the maji but also some nobles with magic ancestry. But with civil war looming on the horizon, Zélie finds herself at a breaking point: she must find a way to bring the kingdom together or watch as Orïsha tears itself apart," the plot reads.

ALSO READ: Here’s how you can read a snippet of Tomi Adeyemi’s new book

Children of Blood and Bone

Adeyemi's first novel, "Children of Blood and Bone" was released in March 2018. It skyrocketed to number one on The New York Times Young Adult Hardcover Bestseller List.

The book stayed on the list for 25 weeks straight. It is currently number two after spending 92 weeks on the list.

Children of Blood and Bone becomes Tonight show summer read

Set in a world of dark magic and danger, Children of Blood and Bone tells the story of a young orphan named Zélie Adebola who sets out to bring magic back to her people to fight against an evil ruthless King.

Adeyemi scored a high-profile book deal and seven-figure movie deal back in 2017 before the novel was even released. The "Children of Blood and Bone" movie is currently in development.