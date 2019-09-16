Tiwa Savage is having an incredible month from releasing her new single, ‘49–99’ to lighting up the New York Times Square billboard.

She went on to make her first appearance at the New York Fashion Week where she rubbed shoulders with the fashion elite.

The Nigerian superstar also made her runway debut in support of Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief show. She rocked a black and white asymmetric tube dress paired with braids for the charity runway show, which was founded in 2005.

The show is put together every year to raise money for disadvantaged communities in London. This year’s show had the likes of Adut Akech and Leomi Anderson take the catwalk along with the Nigerian singer.

Telling British Vogue about her first runway experience, Savage said: “Naomi’s been at the forefront of pushing afrobeats and the continent to the world. She is super sweet, and to allow me to be a part of this is just incredible. It’s a different experience from singing. It was very quick, and it’s not as easy as it looks… I just found out.”

She also took to Instagram to thank the supermodel for the opportunity writing, “Walking for a cause #FashionForRelief2019 thank you to the Queen @naomi for having me.”

This year’s collection featured beautiful gowns and striking tailored suits.