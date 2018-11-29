TIME Magazine cover features parents of children killed in school shootings

news

On Wednesday night, CNN host Brian Stelter tweeted out what he said was Time Magazine's powerful new cover.

It features parents of students killed in school shootings, according to Stelter, who wrote in his tweet, "'This web of wounded souls spans America.' They are parents who have lost a child to a school shooting, part of an 'invisible network' that is 'sustained in part by its tragically ever expanding size...'"

The cover reads, "The world moves on and you don't."

As of publication, Time Magazine itself had not yet shared an image of the cover — or the accompanying story. But the cover shared by Stelter makes a devastating statement.

This year alone, there have been 323 mass shootings, as counted by Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the gunman. Among those were the deadly school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — which left 17 dead — and Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas — which left 10 dead.

The February 14, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas — which overtook the Columbine massacre as the deadliest high school shooting — sparked walkouts, protests, and an anti-gun violence movement led by students, including those from Parkland.

Parents of students killed have also become advocates for gun-safety legislation, including those who lost elementary school children in the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 students and six adults dead.