This two-faced truck is made from two Chevy Silverados — here's what it looks like on the road

Eric Wright's double-faced truck is fabricated from two chopped Chevy Silverados.

While it has two opposite-facing cabs, it can only drive in one direction.

This is a two-faced truck.

Eric: Hi, my name's Eric. I was looking for something to attract attention to my business. I was looking for a blimp, or a balloon or something. And I went on Ebay and I couldn't find anything that I liked. There were no blimps or balloons or anything. And I came up with this. The truck was originally from Arizona. It had been built by a Chevy dealership and a GMC dealership in the old days and they used to park it in front of one or the other, and they would use it to attract attention to their place.

The double-faced truck was fabricated from two Chevy Silverados.

The opposite-facing truck cabs are almost entirely identical.

They have the same steering wheels, seats, and liners.

Even though the truck looks perfectly symmetrical, it can only be driven from one side.

Lift the hood on the driver's side and you'll find the engine. Lift the hood on the passenger's side and you'll find the trunk.

Eric: I have the world's biggest trunk. It's actually very practical.

The double-faced truck is entirely road legal. It has LED turn signals in front and large brake lights from a school bus in back.

Eric: My plate is an interesting story. I went down to the DMV a couple months ago and I told the girl down there that I needed an application for a vanity plate, and before I told her what I wanted, I showed her a picture of the truck and she said, "what the f***?" And I said, "No, no. I said they won't let me have that, I said." So I'm just getting 'What The.' It's hard to have a bad day and drive this truck. About 15 years ago, I had a Monday. It was so bad, I was still in a bad mood on Tuesday. I had to go and get some parts. I hopped in the truck and started driving up there and everybody's pulling up beside me, and they're giving me the thumbs-up and they're smiling. Finally, I looked over at this guy and he had a huge smile from ear to ear and he was going like this and I looked at him and I cracked a little smile and it was like the curse was lifted. I just couldn't be in a bad mood anymore. All I can say, it's just, I have more fun driving this than anything I've ever driven. I drive this and I get my picture taken every two minutes. It's pretty cool.