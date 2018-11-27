Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

This Rolls-Royce feature might be the world's fanciest way to tailgate

Lifestyle This Rolls-Royce feature might be the world's fanciest way to tailgate

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • The Cullinan is the first Rolls-Royce SUV and the most expensive SUV on the market today.
  • Cullinan, the luxury car brand's first foray into off-road vehicles, is named after the largest diamond ever discovered, worth an estimated $2 billion.
  • Take a look at the car in the video above.

The following is a transcript of the video.

Is this the fanciest way to tailgate? This SUV will turn you into a tailgate champion.

This is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It marks Rolls-Royce's first foray into the luxury SUV market.

Check out this electric tow hitch that swings out from under the car. One configuration of the Cullinan provides what Rolls-Royce calls a Viewing Suite. At a touch of a button, leather seats and a cocktail table fold out of a storage unit in the trunk. What an awesome way to tailgate!

Another configuration comes with a drink cabinet in the center console, complete with a refrigerator, decanter, two Rolls-Royce whiskey glasses, and two champagne flutes.

What would you use your Rolls-Royce Cullinan for?

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Here are Africa's least developed countries in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle A 20-year-old just became the first female black president...bullet
3 Lifestyle Lion King teaser trailer hits 224 million views globally...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Elon Musk.
Lifestyle Elon Musk says people need to work around 80 hours per week to change the world (TSLA)
null
Lifestyle Uber removed the second backup driver from its self-driving cars ahead of the crash that killed an Arizona pedestrian
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Lifestyle Uber employees say the company's autonomous driving unit used this strange term to describe people and animals
Wedding license costs vary by state.
Lifestyle Here's how much a marriage license costs in each state
X
Advertisement