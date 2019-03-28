This ‘racist’ statue of the Catholic Church in Ghana is causing anger among citizens

Ghanaians and other dark-skinned individuals are asking why the Caucasian angel has been painted fair skinned while the devil is dark. And again, why the ‘dark-skinned devil’ is beneath the Caucasian angel.

The Caucasian angel with white wings and straight hair is also depicted having dressed as a Roman soldier and holding a sword while the dark-skinned devil is also depicted with nappy hair as it lays down defeated.

Many Ghanaians on social media have strongly condemned the statue and has named it as ‘racist’, giving credence to the white supremacist ideology since its photo was posted.

One Yaw Amoffaya Amofah Antwi who first posted the photo of the statue on Facebook called on the Catholic Church to immediately pull the statue down.

He said [sic], “This is soo disgusting n annoying. I just saw this at tepa manfo Roman Catholic grotto. Where did we go wrong as black pll. Satan is black n the angel is white. Mental slavery [sic],” he said, demanding the “Catholic Church (Tepa manfo grotto) shd dismantle this statue immediately. It’s an insult to the black race. It’s an insult to Africans. It’s an insult to Ghanaians. I’m so sad n weak. Why always black??”

Other individuals have backed him and have called the image racist and must be condemned.