This luxury resort on Maine's largest island costs up to $2,000 per night and is a gateway to one of the country's most stunning national parks

news

Courtesy of West Street Hotel

A waterfront luxury hotel in Maine almost looks like it belongs on a Caribbean island, but it offers a quintessential New England experience.

At the West Street Hotel in Bar Harbor, guests can eat authentic Maine dishes such as lobster and clam chowder and take in panoramic views of the harbor from the adults-only rooftop pool.

The hotel serves as a base from which to explore nearby Acadia National Park.

It will cost you between $249 and $2,000 per night to stay at the resort.

The West Street Hotel, which sits on Maine's largest island and has stunning views of the harbor, offers a distinctly New England experience.

The rooms are decorated in a charmingly nautical style and the restaurant serves Maine lobster, seafood chowder, mussels, and fish and chips.

The upscale resort, which can cost up to $2,000 per night, is also an ideal base from which to explore Acadia National Park.

Here's a look at the hotel and the variety of activities guests can enjoy while staying there.