Africa's most beautiful street has been revealed by a foreign transport operator called Hoppa.

The 2019 list titled '13 of the most beautiful streets in the world' is topped by South Africa, followed by USA, Germany, Brazil, and Morocco.

"Streets can be so much more than just a way to connect cities - they can represent a historical site, a cultural gem, and even a beautiful work of art. Undoubtedly, there are many beautiful streets across the globe, but some certainly stand out above the rest," the report stated.

Most beautiful streets in the world

Herbert Baker Street in Groenkloof is listed as the most beautiful street in the continent. This is located in a residential suburb of Pretoria in South Africa.

This status is attributed to the "beautiful kaleidoscope of purple blossoms" from the jacaranda trees that can be found all over this street.

You can also find rare white jacaranda sometimes. It's the best spot for 'Instagrammable' photos.

ALSO READ: These 2 cities are the most 'Instagrammable' destinations in Africa

Check out the remaining five beautiful streets in the world:

(1) Acorn Street, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

(2) Heerstrasse, Bonn, Germany

(3) Rua Goncalo de Carvalho, Porto Alegre, Brazil

(4) Chefchaouen, Morocco's Blue Streets

(5) Via Margutta, Rome, Italy