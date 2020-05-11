This Ghanaian woman said that when she was young she wanted to be a nurse, lawyer, and a fashion designer.

At the time she was a child who only had dreams but did not know how that was going to happen.

“As a child, I always wanted to be a nurse, lawyer, and a fashion designer all at the same time with no idea how they were going to happen because of my background.”

She attended Mfatsiman Girls Senior High School in the Central Region. Afterward, Owusua went to a nursing school and “graduated with a Diploma in Nursing in 2008 and started working as a nurse in 2010 after national service.”

Elizabeth Owusua

She continued to a private university in Accra where she “did top-up for a Bsc Degree in Nursing alongside work and graduated in 2013.”

She said that to be able to go to school regularly she opted for the night shift. This was to enable her to focus on her education during the day.

Owusua did not forget her dream of becoming a lawyer as well.

To make this dream a reality, she applied to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2014 to study law.

She gained admission in the same year. She was to study law “which I did along with work mostly night shifts.”

Owusua “gained admission to the Law school in 2017 after graduating from GIMPA and was finally called to the Ghana Bar in October 2019.”

She shared her story on social media and people are celebrating her for her determination and hard work.