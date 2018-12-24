Kodzo Deku belongs to a family of Catholics

He served as an ordained Catholic priest for seven years

He took a decision to leave the priesthood after he decided to true to himself.

What happens after you are ordained a Catholic Priest but you want to leave the priesthood after seven years of serving?

A former Catholic Priest, Kodzo Deku said he had to be true to himself when he found out that his actual self had nothing to do with the priesthood.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Deku said he was born into a Catholic family.

“I grew up in a very Catholic environment, everyone was Catholic, even our goats and fowls were Catholic, I love it, I appreciated the church, I still appreciate church, I developed an interest for the priest and priesthood, ” he said.

Growing up in a very Catholic home, Kodzo Deku’s interest in the priesthood, developed. He later became committed and purposed to be a priest. He later served as a priest for seven years.

Mr Deku’s priesthood journey started at the Tamale Saint Victor Major Seminary in Ghana’s Northern Region.

He then went to DR Congo to study and work as a priest, then later to the Netherlands.

Despite all these travels and dedication to serving, Mr Deku said the decision to leave the priesthood was not an easy one. He said that he realised that God would only bless any individual when that individual stays true to themselves.

“First of all, I realised that to get any big blessing from God, you must be true to yourself in all aspect. I got in touch with myself and I realised the ecosystem of the Catholic priesthood is not where God really wants me to be,” he said.

When he started thinking of leaving the priesthood, Mr Deku said he was counselled through that period so he made the best decision.

The handsome looking Kodzo Deku is now married. He got married in December 2018 to a beautiful lady, he had known since childhood.

He, however, emphasised that he did not leave the priesthood because a woman persuaded him to as some have suggested.