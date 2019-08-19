Kunle Afolayan’s 2014 movie Öctober 1" is coming to Netflix.

It is one of the movies that will be available on the streaming app in September 2019.

Other big movies headed to the service include “The Lord of the Rings and “The Walking Dead (Season 9).”

The awarding-winning “October 1” is coming to Netflix!

After acquiring the worldwide online distribution rights for the film back in January 2015, the American streaming platform is set to release the movie on September 1, 2019.

Sharing news of the acquisition, Kunle Afolayan, who produced and directed the movie said, “I am happy and delighted to announce that October 1 has gotten a deal with Netflix. Netflix covers the whole of Europe and America. That means the film will be exposed to the word”.

﻿“It is a distribution deal. Netflix is an SVOD platform, an online platform that you can watch on your television. Their application is everywhere. They are one of the most recognised SVOD platforms around the world."

October 1 joins the growing list of Nollywood movies on Netflix.

Kunle Afolayan’s critically acclaimed movie

Set in a time where the country is preparing for independence in 1960, October 1 tells the story of a police officer named Danladi Waziri who is posted to a remote town to investigate and solve the frequent female murder cases in the community.

Written by Tunde Babalola, it stars renowned actors like Sadiq Daba, Kayode Olaiya, David Bailie, Kehinde Bankole, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo and Bimbo Manuel.

It won nine of 12 nominations at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) and won three awards at the 2014 Africa International Film Festival, including the awards for “Best Feature Film”, “Best Screenplay” and “Best Actor” for Sadiq Daba.

The award-winning film was officially selected for the 4th Africa Film Week in Greece and the 23rd Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles.

October 1 was also successful at the box office, grossing about ₦60 million. It was the second-highest-grossing Nigerian film at the time of its release.

Speaking with the Nigerian Entertainment Today in February 2015, Afolayan revealed that the film made over ₦100 million in 6 months.