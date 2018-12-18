Joaslin transforms photographs of real people into Disney-like characters.

She achieves her glossy, computerized style with the assistance of a digital tablet and Photoshop.

Through her transformations, Joaslin aims for "unique colors" and uses a style that she has been developing for years.

Joaslin is a Madagascar-born, French artist who specializes in Disney-like, computerized transformations of real people.

She shares her artwork on Instagram , where she has amassed almost 40,000 followers, and often shares snippets of the technique she uses to achieve her style.

Courtesy Joaslin

This Instagram post 's captions said, "This painting was made on a single layer! It was challenging to do and thanks to it I found out that there are some tricks to make you paint much faster!"

Her style is distinctly glossy, and she uses a digital tablet and Photoshop to achieve this look.

Courtesy Joaslin

To see just how Joaslin does it, check out her how-to videos on Linktree .

Joaslin has been developing her style for years.

Courtesy Joaslin

This portrait is actually animated .

She uses unique colors to completely "envelop her charming subjects," she said in a Bored Panda post.

Courtesy Joaslin

"I bring out their cuteness during the semi-realistic creation process," she wrote , "in which I aim for unique colors and style meticulously crafted for years."

The result? Real life people turned into Disney-Pixar-like characters.

Courtesy Joaslin

Joaslin's transformations have accumulated quite a following: almost 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Courtesy Joaslin

Joaslin also shares her artwork on Facebook and Twitter.

Anyone can commission one of her Disney transformations.

Courtesy Joaslin

Believe it or not, Joaslin doesn't get too many requests from men. On Instagram, she wrote that this transformation was one of the " rare " exceptions.

Joaslin told INSIDER her favorite facial features to transform are eyes.

Courtesy Joaslin

"I love painting eyes, obviously," she wrote.

Like these sun-drenched peepers.

Courtesy Joaslin

And this woman's electric green eyes.

Courtesy Joaslin

Joaslin exaggerates peoples' standout features in order to make the cartoon versions accurate.

Courtesy Joaslin

Notice this woman's eyebrows and blonde curls, which are focal points of her cartoon transformation.

And in some cases, she alters features to make them even more fantastical.

Courtesy Joaslin

This woman's hair went from auburn to bright red.

Joaslin likes to give fictional characters a transformation, too.

Courtesy Joaslin

Here, she's rendered her own artistic interpretation of Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy." She's also turned the Starbucks logo into a Disney cartoon .

And she's completely transformed No-Face from "Spirited Away."

Courtesy Joaslin

But at the end of the day, real people are her bread and butter.

Courtesy Joaslin

Joaslin's attention to detail is what makes her illustrations look truly animated.

Courtesy Joaslin

According to her Instagram post, this transformation took her weeks to complete .

Joaslin even transformed me ...

Courtesy Joaslin

... and it is very accurate.

Courtesy Joaslin

