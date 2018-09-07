These are the most influential young Africans at the moment

news

Young Africans are blazing various trails and promoting the positive image of Africa across the globe.

The 2018 honorees were listed for their individual and collective contributions towards positioning the image of Africa as frontrunners in their respective fields.

Prominent among the 2018 honorees are Uganda’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), Togo’s Farida Bemba Nabourema, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Nigeria’s Davido, Guinea’s ABD Traore, Kenya’s Xtian Dela, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and Tanzania’s Alikiba.

In politics, activism, entertainment, sports and digital space, young Africans are blazing various trails and promoting the positive image of Africa across the globe.

Most prominently are youths from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Tanzania.

They formed the majority of the most influential young Africans at the moment, according to 2018 list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

Africa Youths Awards, a platform for celebrating young Africans in Africa and the Diaspora, announced the 2018 list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans on September 4, 2018.

Launched in 2014, Prince Akpah, Founding President of the awards, said this year's list recorded 90 new entrants and 43 females.

ALSO READ: These are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now

According to the organisers, the honorees were listed for their individual and collective contributions towards positioning the image of Africa as frontrunners in their respective fields.

Prominent among the 2018 honorees are Uganda’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), Togo’s Farida Bemba Nabourema, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Nigeria’s Davido, Guinea’s ABD Traore, Kenya’s Xtian Dela, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and Tanzania’s Alikiba.

These are the 100 distinct young Africans in the world at the moment:

ABD Traore Abdellah Mallek Adeola Fayehun Ahmed Musa Akwasi Frimpong AliKiba Ama Duncan Amina Rabar Amy Sarr Fall Ancillar Mangena-Nombewu Anita Adetola Adetoye Âurea Mouzinho Aya Chebbi Bamai Namata Bogolo Kenewendo Bonang Matheba Brian Amoateng Brian Mutebi Cassper Nyovest David Moinina Sengeh David Adeleke - Davido Dikeledi Mokoena Dominique Alonga Dr Sandile Kubheka Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Shakira Choonara Edem Agbana Ester Simon Falz Faraja Nyalandu Farida Bemba Nabourema Feka Parchibell Parch Frank Edwards Gideon Danso Hamamat Montia Hanane El Khader Herieth Paul Hodan Osman Ibrahim Ceesay Jennifer Bash Joybert Javnyuy Jumanne Mtambalike Kalidou Koulibaly Kelvin Nyame Kenneth Okwor Kenny Blaq Kevin Lubega Kgomotso Phatsima Kow Essuman Kungaba Fongoh Leonel Kwame A.A Opoku Luthando Shosha Mabutho Mthembu Maria Borges Mbali Ntuli Mbwana Samatta Medhi Benatia Millard Ayo Mohamed Salah Musawenkosi Saurombe Mwiya Musokotwane Nabimanya Humphrey Nana Aba Anamoah Nana Appiah Mensah Nasty C Nice Nailantei Leng’ete Nneile Nkholise Nomzamo Mbatha Nontokozo Madonsela Obinwanne Okeke Olasupo Abideen Orapeleng Modutle Pedro Lopes Percy Tau Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola Rachel Sibande Raphael Obonyo Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Sadio Mane Samuelle Dimairho Sandra Ochola Scheaffer Okore Sherrie Silver Sidiki Diabaté Simidele Adeagbo Stonebwoy Sylvester Chauke Takunda Chingonzo Thando Thabethe Toke Makinwa Tomi Adeyemi Tonye Rex Idaminabo Ubi Franklin Victor Moses Victoria Ibiwoye Wadi Ben-Hirki Xtian Dela Yannick Nzonde Yasmin Belo-Osagie Yusuf Bakhresa

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa: