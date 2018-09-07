These are the most influential young Africans at the moment

Prominent among the 2018 honorees are Uganda’s Bobi Wine, Togo’s Farida Bemba Nabourema, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Nigeria’s Davido, Guinea’s ABD Traore, Kenya’s Xtian Dela, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and Tanzania’s Alikiba.
The 2018 honorees were listed for their individual and collective contributions towards positioning the image of Africa as frontrunners in their respective fields.
Prominent among the 2018 honorees are Uganda’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), Togo’s Farida Bemba Nabourema, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Nigeria’s Davido, Guinea’s ABD Traore, Kenya’s Xtian Dela, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and Tanzania’s Alikiba.
In politics, activism, entertainment, sports and digital space, young Africans are blazing various trails and promoting the positive image of Africa across the globe.
Most prominently are youths from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Tanzania.
They formed the majority of the most influential young Africans at the moment, according to 2018 list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.
Africa Youths Awards, a platform for celebrating young Africans in Africa and the Diaspora, announced the 2018 list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans on September 4, 2018.
Launched in 2014, Prince Akpah, Founding President of the awards, said this year's list recorded 90 new entrants and 43 females.
According to the organisers, the honorees were listed for their individual and collective contributions towards positioning the image of Africa as frontrunners in their respective fields.
These are the 100 distinct young Africans in the world at the moment:
ABD Traore
Abdellah Mallek
Adeola Fayehun
Ahmed Musa
Akwasi Frimpong
AliKiba
Ama Duncan
Amina Rabar
Amy Sarr Fall
Ancillar Mangena-Nombewu
Anita Adetola Adetoye
Âurea Mouzinho
Aya Chebbi
Bamai Namata
Bogolo Kenewendo
Bonang Matheba
Brian Amoateng
Brian Mutebi
Cassper Nyovest
David Moinina Sengeh
David Adeleke - Davido
Dikeledi Mokoena
Dominique Alonga
Dr Sandile Kubheka
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Shakira Choonara
Edem Agbana
Ester Simon
Falz
Faraja Nyalandu
Farida Bemba Nabourema
Feka Parchibell Parch
Frank Edwards
Gideon Danso
Hamamat Montia
Hanane El Khader
Herieth Paul
Hodan Osman
Ibrahim Ceesay
Jennifer Bash
Joybert Javnyuy
Jumanne Mtambalike
Kalidou Koulibaly
Kelvin Nyame
Kenneth Okwor
Kenny Blaq
Kevin Lubega
Kgomotso Phatsima
Kow Essuman
Kungaba Fongoh Leonel
Kwame A.A Opoku
Luthando Shosha
Mabutho Mthembu
Maria Borges
Mbali Ntuli
Mbwana Samatta
Medhi Benatia
Millard Ayo
Mohamed Salah
Musawenkosi Saurombe
Mwiya Musokotwane
Nabimanya Humphrey
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Appiah Mensah
Nasty C
Nice Nailantei Leng’ete
Nneile Nkholise
Nomzamo Mbatha
Nontokozo Madonsela
Obinwanne Okeke
Olasupo Abideen
Orapeleng Modutle
Pedro Lopes
Percy Tau
Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola
Rachel Sibande
Raphael Obonyo
Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu
Sadio Mane
Samuelle Dimairho
Sandra Ochola
Scheaffer Okore
Sherrie Silver
Sidiki Diabaté
Simidele Adeagbo
Stonebwoy
Sylvester Chauke
Takunda Chingonzo
Thando Thabethe
Toke Makinwa
Tomi Adeyemi
Tonye Rex Idaminabo
Ubi Franklin
Victor Moses
Victoria Ibiwoye
Wadi Ben-Hirki
Xtian Dela
Yannick Nzonde
Yasmin Belo-Osagie
Yusuf Bakhresa
