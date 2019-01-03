Who are the most followed Nigerian billionaires on Instagram and Twitter?

Femi Otedola rules Instgram with almost 500, 000 followers

Tony Elumelu rules the Twittersphere with close to 1 million followers

Meet the most followed Nigerian billionaires on Instagram and Twitter.

After some digging by Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa, we discovered that only two of the three (Aliko Dangote and Folorunsho Alakija) who made it to the 2018 Forbes list of the World's Billionaires can be found on social media.

Nigerian oil and telecoms mogul Mike Adenuga, the second richest black man in the world with a net worth of $5.3 billion could not be found on online.

Here is how Nigerian billionaires did on Instagram and Twitter:

Aliko Dangote

Cement tycoon may be Africa's richest man, with a fortune estimated at $10.4 billion as of January 3, 2019, but on Instagram, he is the least followed Nigerian billionaire with only 44.2k followers.

However, he reigns supreme on Twitter with 546. 2K followers making him the second most followed billionaire across the country.

Femi Otedola

A billionaire by Nigerian standards but only a multimillionaire according to Forbes, which currently estimates his fortune at $550 million, this businessman rules Instagram.

478k followers make the chairman of Forte Oil Plc the most followed on this social platform. The same can not be said for him on Twitter where he is the third most followed with only 81.7K. This is understandable considering the fact that he only joined in February 2018.

Tony Elumelu

Worth $700M according to Forbes, this entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist has 273k following him on Instagram. He is the second most followed Nigerian billionaire here.

Elumelu does extremely well on Twitter with 802K followers which makes him the most followed Nigerian billionaire on this social platform.

Folorunsho Alakija

Nigeria's richest woman, with an estimated $1.6 billion fortune, has 101k followers on Instagram which makes her the third most followed Nigerian billionaire on this network.﻿

On Twitter, she is the least followed with just 16.3K followers.