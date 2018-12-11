Pulse.ng logo
These are the most active African leaders on social media

South Africa is number one in the continent and fifth in the world on the top 50 list.

  Published:
South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa

The most active African leaders on social media have been revealed in the BCW’s (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) Twiplomacy study 2018.

They are:

South Africa

Based on data gathered from Facebook’s Crowdtangle on October 1, 2018, the official South African handle (@GovernmentZA) tops the list with 31 posts per day. 

Globally, it has been ranked as the fifth most active world leader on Twitter. The first slot in the world goes to Venezuela with 46 daily posts, followed by Indonesia with 36 posts and Colombia with 34 posts on a daily basis.

The account has 174,000 followers on Twitter, 285, 000 page likes on Facebook and 12,000 followers on Instagram.

Botswana

Next is the official account of Lefatshe la Botswana, the Republic of Botswana (@BWGovernment), located in South Africa. It is the second most active account in the continent and 17th in the world on Twiter.

It is also number one globally on Facebook and the 48th account with the most interactions on the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform.

The account has 178, 000 followers on Twitter and 399, 000 page likes on Facebook.

Nigeria

The official Nigerian government handle (@AsoRock) is third on the list. Globally, it holds the 43rd position on Twitter and 44th on Facebook.

It has 460, 000 followers on Twitter, 83,00 on Instagram and 143,000 page likes on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Instagram has been identified as the fastest growing social media platform among world leaders.

