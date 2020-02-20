- Global Firepower has released its Military Strength Ranking for 2020.
- Countries all over the world are ranked yearly by using over 50 factors and categories ranging from the workforce, airpower to logistical capability, and geography.
- Below are the seven African countries with the most powerful militaries.
Every year, the Global Firepower list ranks countries all over the world based on the strength of their military.
The countries are given a Power Index ('PwrIndx') score based on the workforce, airpower, land forces, naval forces, natural resources, financials, logistical capability, and geography.
The smaller the PwrIndx score, the stronger a nation's technical fighting capability is. The perfect score is 0.0000, which, according to Global Firepower, is "realistically unattainable."
Here are the seven African countries with the most powerful militaries:
- Egypt
Power index - 0.1872
Total Population - 99,413,317
Total Military Personnel - 920,000 (est.) (0.9%)
Egypt was also ranked as the most powerful military in Africa in 2019.
- Algeria
Power index - 0.4659
Total Population - 41,657,488
Total Military Personnel - 280,000 (est.) (0.7%)
- South Africa
Power index - 0.4985
Total Population - 55,380,210
Total Military Personnel - 81,300 (est.) (0.1%)
- Nigeria
Power index - 0.6485
Total Population - 203,452,505
Total Military Personnel - 120,000 (est.) (0.1%)
- Angola
Power index - 0.8379
Total Population - 30,355,880
Total Military Personnel - 107,000 (est.) (0.4%)
- Morocco
Power index - 0.8408
Total Population - 34,314,130
Total Military Personnel - 510,000 (est.) (1.5%)
- Ethiopia
Power index - 0.8581
Total Population - 108,386,391
Total Military Personnel - 162,000 (est.) (0.1%)
Weakest militaries in Africa
On the lower end of the list we have these five:
- Liberia
Power index - 5.5737
Total Population - 4,809,768
Total Military Personnel - 2,100 (est.) (0.0%)
- Somalia
Power index - 4.6404
Total Population - 11,259,029
Total Military Personnel - 20,000 (est.) (0.2%)
- Sierra Leone
Power index - 4.2063
Total Population - 6,312,212
Total Military Personnel - 8,500 (est.) (0.1%)
- Gabon
Power index - 3.3736
Total Population - 2,119,036
Total Military Personnel - 5,000 (est.) (0.2%)
- Central Africa Republic
Power index - 3.2889
Total Population - 5,745,062
Total Military Personnel - 7,150 (est.) (0.1%)