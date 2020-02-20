Global Firepower has released its Military Strength Ranking for 2020.

Countries all over the world are ranked yearly by using over 50 factors and categories ranging from the workforce, airpower to logistical capability, and geography.

Below are the seven African countries with the most powerful militaries.

Every year, the Global Firepower list ranks countries all over the world based on the strength of their military.

The countries are given a Power Index ('PwrIndx') score based on the workforce, airpower, land forces, naval forces, natural resources, financials, logistical capability, and geography.

The smaller the PwrIndx score, the stronger a nation's technical fighting capability is. The perfect score is 0.0000, which, according to Global Firepower, is "realistically unattainable."

Here are the seven African countries with the most powerful militaries:

Egypt

Power index - 0.1872

Total Population - 99,413,317

Total Military Personnel - 920,000 (est.) (0.9%)

Egypt military

Egypt was also ranked as the most powerful military in Africa in 2019.

Algeria

Power index - 0.4659

Total Population - 41,657,488

Total Military Personnel - 280,000 (est.) (0.7%)

Soldiers arrive at the site of a military plane crash near the village of Ouled Gacem in eastern Algeria, about 500km (311 miles) from the capital Algiers February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi Reuters

South Africa

Power index - 0.4985

Total Population - 55,380,210

Total Military Personnel - 81,300 (est.) (0.1%)

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) return after taking part in a Capability Demonstration at the Roodewal Bombing Range in Makhado, in the northern province of Limpopo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko Reuters

Nigeria

Power index - 0.6485

Total Population - 203,452,505

Total Military Personnel - 120,000 (est.) (0.1%)

Nigerian Army on patrol (Head Topics)

Angola

Power index - 0.8379

Total Population - 30,355,880

Total Military Personnel - 107,000 (est.) (0.4%)

Angolan troops practice room-clearing maneuvers in Luanda as U.S. Marines observe. U.S. Marine Corps photo US Marine Corps Photo

Morocco

Power index - 0.8408

Total Population - 34,314,130

Total Military Personnel - 510,000 (est.) (1.5%)

undefined AFP

Ethiopia

Power index - 0.8581

Total Population - 108,386,391

Total Military Personnel - 162,000 (est.) (0.1%)

Ethiopia army (Mail & Guardian) Mail & Guardian

Weakest militaries in Africa

On the lower end of the list we have these five:

Liberia

Power index - 5.5737

Total Population - 4,809,768

Total Military Personnel - 2,100 (est.) (0.0%)

Losseni Fofana of the Ivory Coast Republican forces (FRCI) and commander of the military operation in the Tai area, stands with his men during a patrol on the road to Para village, in the western Tai area near Ivory Coast's border with Liberia, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago Reuters

Somalia

Power index - 4.6404

Total Population - 11,259,029

Total Military Personnel - 20,000 (est.) (0.2%)

Somalia's military are reportedly under-funded AFP

Sierra Leone

Power index - 4.2063

Total Population - 6,312,212

Total Military Personnel - 8,500 (est.) (0.1%)

Sierra Leone court acquits 13 soldiers accused of mutiny

Gabon

Power index - 3.3736

Total Population - 2,119,036

Total Military Personnel - 5,000 (est.) (0.2%)

President Ali Bongo is paraded before the military in Gabon in 2017. The New Daily

Central Africa Republic

Power index - 3.2889

Total Population - 5,745,062

Total Military Personnel - 7,150 (est.) (0.1%)