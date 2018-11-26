Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

These are the 15 best airports in America

Lifestyle These are the 15 best airports in America

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ioan Florin Cnejevici/shutterstock

  • The travel website, The Points Guy, recently released a ranking of the 15 best airports in America
  • By looking at amenities, accessibility, and timeliness, The Points Guy was able to compile a report that ranked airports based on aspects that are most important to travelers.
  • Using data collected from the Department of Transportation, the airports themselves, and third parties, The Points Guys ranked America's 15 best and 15 worst airports and aspects like timeliness of arrivals and departures, number of lounges, restaurant and shopping options, and transportation costs.
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was voted the nation's best airport by the editors for the second time in a row.

Traveling isn't for everybody, but there are those who absolutely love going through different airports and experiencing all the unique offerings of various terminals.

The travel website, The Points Guy, recently released a ranking of the 15 best airports in America. Using data collected from the Department of Transportation, the airports themselves, and third parties, The Points Guys ranked America's 15 best and 15 worst airports and aspects like timeliness of arrivals and departures, number of lounges, restaurants and shopping options, and transportation costs.

By looking at amenities, accessibility, and timeliness, The Points Guy was able to compile a report that ranked airports based on aspects that are most important to travelers.

Read More: These are the best and worst airports in America to get stranded at over the holiday season

Anyone who has passed through Washington Dulles International Airport knows it is a gigantic airport with multiple restaurants, bars, and shops—it is ranked first in The Points Guy's "amenities" category and also was the "Most Improved" airport from the 2016 rankings.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was voted the nation's best airport by the editors for the second time in a row.

The Points Guy editors write that Sky Harbor, "didn’t come in first in any one category but made strong showings in nearly all of them, including being easily reached by car or bus, having cheap parking, negligible wait times at security compared to other airports and respectably low delay and cancellation rates (though it could use more lounges for its size)."

Take a look below for photos of the 15 best airports in America.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Here are Africa's least developed countries in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle A 20-year-old just became the first female black president...bullet
3 Lifestyle 23 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2018 LA Auto Showbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

John Allen Chau died during a perilous visit to the isolated North Sentinel Island earlier this month. He appeared to know how dangerous and illegal his trip was.
Lifestyle The 26-year-old American killed by a remote Indian tribe said in a final letter: 'Don't retrieve my body'
The Marble Caves, Chile.
Lifestyle 40 stunning natural wonders everyone should see in their lifetime
miley cyrus
Lifestyle Miley Cyrus just returned to Instagram after 4 months to tease new music
confederate flag
Lifestyle A Texas Special Olympics coach allegedly gave a black football player with autism a Confederate flag hat
X
Advertisement