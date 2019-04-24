The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has revealed the deadliest countries for reporters.

According to the advocacy group, Afghanistan was the most dangerous place for journalists in 2018. Over 10 were killed by extremists in this war-torn nation.

This resulted in an increase in the number of journalists who lost their lives on the job from January 1 to December 14, 2018.

A total of 53 were killed last year with 34 of them reportedly singled out for murder. This is higher than the 47 killed the previous year and the 50 killed in 2016.

They were all killed in three different ways - reprisal murders; deaths in combat or crossfire (11); and deaths on other dangerous assignments like covering protests that turn violent (eight).

Here are 10 deadliest countries for journalists in 2018:

Afghanistan - 13 Syria - 9 India - 5 Mexico - 4 United States of America - 4 Central African Republic - 3 Yemen - 3 Brazil - 2 Columbia - 2 Isreal and Occupied Palestine Terrorities - 2

This increase in the killings of journalists has been attributed to the sustained rate of jailed reporters and a global clampdown on press freedom.

Other findings from the CPJs research include: