Identified as the worst cyclone to ever hit Africa and the Southern Hemisphere has left more than 2 million people homeless with 1.85 million people in Mozambique alone, the worst hit nation, according to a U.N agency.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.N. office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs (OCHA), described it as a life-threatening situation as many people are in critical condition.

The widespread flooding has reportedly killed more than 600 people, a figure that is expected to rise as aid workers get on the field.

Sebastian Rhodes Stampa, the OCHA coordinator, said, “We can determine the size, we can’t determine the circumstance. So we’re now going out on the ground, dropping people off from helicopters to determine what the critical needs are.”

We checked out some images across social media on how devastating Cyclone Idai has been to the African nations: