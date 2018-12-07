Pulse.ng logo
There's a tiny snowman hidden among snowflakes in this brain teaser — can you spot it?

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images. In a new illustration, he hid a snowman among snowflakes. Can you find it?

Can you find the snowman? play

(Gergely Dudás/Dudolf)

  • Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images.
  • In a new illustration, he hid a snowman among snowflakes.

Gergely Dudás' viral works of art challenge people to look closely at am image to find one small detail he's put inside. He's hidden a panda among snowmen, a card among gift bags, a heart among elephants, a lollipop among ice cream, a bunny among cats, and a star among Jack-o'-lanterns.

He's also released two books of brain teasers — one of holiday puzzles called " target="_blank"Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things," and another called "Bear's Spooky Book of Hidden Things."

His latest brain teaser contains a tiny snowman hidden somewhere among numerous snowflakes. Can you spot it?

Take a look at the image:

Where's the snowman? play

(Gergely Dudás/Dudolf)

Did you find the hidden snowman?

If not, try again.

Still no sign of it?

That's okay.

The answer is below.

If you want to see where it is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now's your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

There it is? play

(Gergely Dudás/Dudolf)

The other snowflakes have smiling faces, but only one has a body with buttons attached.

