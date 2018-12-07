There's a tiny snowman hidden among snowflakes in this brain teaser — can you spot it?

news

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images.

Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images. In a new illustration, he hid a snowman among snowflakes.

Gergely Dudás' viral works of art challenge people to look closely at am image to find one small detail he's put inside. He's hidden a panda among snowmen, a card among gift bags, a heart among elephants, a lollipop among ice cream, a bunny among cats, and a star among Jack-o'-lanterns.

He's also released two books of brain teasers — one of holiday puzzles called " target="_blank"Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things," and another called "Bear's Spooky Book of Hidden Things."

Read more: 9 viral brain-teasers that stumped the internet — can you spot the hidden images?

His latest brain teaser contains a tiny snowman hidden somewhere among numerous snowflakes. Can you spot it?

Take a look at the image:

The other snowflakes have smiling faces, but only one has a body with buttons attached.

