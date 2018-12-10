Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

There's a money bag hidden among Christmas presents in this brainteaser — can you spot it?

Lifestyle There's a money bag hidden among Christmas presents in this brainteaser — can you spot it?

GoSimpleTax created a Christmas-themed brainteaser with a bag of money hidden in a pile of presents. Can you find it?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Where is the money bag? play

Where is the money bag?

(Courtesy of GoSimpleTax)

  • GoSimpleTax created a Christmas-themed brainteaser.
  • There's a bag of money hidden somewhere among the Christmas presents.

As holiday shoppers continue to scope out the best deals before Christmas, GoSimpleTax created a Christmas-themed brainteaser with a bag of money hidden in a pile of presents.

Can you find it?

Read more: There's a star hidden among over 150 Christmas trees in this brain teaser — can you spot it?

Take a look at the brainteaser:

Can you find the bag of money? play

Can you find the bag of money?

(Courtesy of GoSimpleTax)

Did you find the bag of money?

If not, try again.

Still no sign of it?

That's okay.

The answer is below.

If you want to see where it is, keep scrolling.

Or, if you want to look one more time, now's your chance.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

There it is. play

There it is.

(Courtesy of GoSimpleTax)

Here's a closer look:

It's behind the ribbons. play

It's behind the ribbons.

(Courtesy of GoSimpleTax)

It's camouflaged behind ribbons on boxes, but the money bag is towards the bottom right corner.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle How billionaire industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu makes and...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018...bullet
3 Lifestyle 50 things you can buy with your FSA dollars before they...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

They swing out and can be adjusted to hold cans, bottles, cups of assorted sizes.
Lifestyle Porsche makes incredible cars — but some of its cupholders are almost useless
A study of more than 11,000 American children found more than two hours of screen time a day could do major damage.
Lifestyle The first long-term study on how screen time affects children's brains suggests more than 2 hours a day could do damage
Knowing about ovulation is important, even if you're not trying to get pregnant.
Lifestyle 8 answers to common questions about ovulation you've been too afraid to ask
The Tree of Life Synagogue.
Lifestyle From Times Up to the Tree of Life Synagogue victims, these are the 10 GoFundMe campaigns that raised the most money in 2018
X
Advertisement