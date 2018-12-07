There will be no Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card this year, so here's a look back at some of their best ones ever

news

The Kardashian-Jenners are well-known for their highly-produced Christmas cards.

The family doesn't take a picture each year, but when they do they go for a specific theme and all dress accordingly.

Cards in recent years have featured the children of the Kardashian-Jenners as well as their significant others.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for many things, but when it comes to the holidays they are most well known for their lavish holiday cards. Though the family has not delivered a card every year, they are certainly noteworthy when they do.

Here's a look at some of the best cards the famous family has sent out throughout the years.

In the late '80s/early '90s, the family posed with a Ninja Turtle

It's unclear whether this vintage gem is the holiday card that started it all or just the only one that made it out of the '80s but it's the earliest record we have of a Kardashian-Jenner card. Pictured here are all of the Kardashian and Jenner siblings (pre-Kendall and Kylie) playing to a very late '80s/early '90s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme-definitely a far cry from the more high-fashion photos we've seen in recent years.

The photo was shared in a promo social media post for Kim Kardashian's blog along with another card.

In the same throwback post, another early '90s photo shows the family in all white

The first of many all-white Christmas cards, though with a touch of holiday-appropriate red plaid, this picture of the Kardashian-Jenner clan feat. Jolly Old St. Nick is reported to be from the early-'90s, though the exact date is unknown.

The family got glam in 2008

Perhaps influenced by their new-found fame after the premiere of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the family really kicked up the glam for this 2008 photo. You might say this is the beginning of a new era as this seems to be the first of the more magazine-spread-inspired Christmas cards that the family is now known for.

The Kardashians chose a much different all-woman Christmas card

Having had a rather tame card in 2012, the family decided to go all-out for 2013 with a bizarre Easter-egg-laden photo. The theme was a little hard to pinpoint, it was a little casino, a little surreal artwork, and a little post-apocalyptic.

Not only was the theme a lot to handle, but the card was littered with odd messages and signals. Kanye West (then engaged to Kim) and Lamar Odom (then married to Khloe) were seemingly absent from the shot itself but upon closer analysis were included in magazine covers on the floor.

Rob Kardashian on the other hand, was not in the picture at all. Kim's face is featured at least 60 times, references to Caitlyn Jenner's days as a medal-winning Olympian are scattered about, Illuminati artwork adorns the background, and three creepy mannequins weirdly resemble West, Odom, and Scott Disick. In short, the card is not festive but it's definitely interesting.

The 2015 card featured just North West and Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick

The fabulous family opted to skip the Christmas card in 2014 and came back in 2015 with a simple card of the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kourtney's three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Kim's daughter North, dressed in all-black for this adorable cousin shot.

We now know all the drama behind the scenes of the 2017 Christmas Card

Once again the Kardashian-Jenners didn't deliver an extravagant card in 2016 which is why for 2017 they gave us not one, but 25 gorgeous photos.

Similar to an advent calendar, the clan delighted fans with a special Christmas-shoot picture every day of December, culminating in a final Kardashian Kard on Christmas Eve.

The final card consisted of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies and kids all wearing different styles of white shirts and blue jeans and hanging out by the Christmas tree. The all-lady card included Kris' mom, MJ, but noticeably lacked Kylie. Many fans had expected Khloe and Kylie to confirm their suspected pregnancies via-card but Khloe confirmed hers earlier in the week on Instagram, and Kylie was nowhere to be seen.

There will be no Christmas card in 2018

Fans will be disappointed to learn that this will be yet another card-less Christmas. Kim confirmed to E! News that this year there would be no card due to the difficulty of coordinating everyone's schedule and the drama that goes on behind the scenes.

Last year's card was especially difficult to organize as can be seen in the season 15 premiere of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" which takes place during last year's shoot. In the episode, Kim and Kourtney have a huge blowout over Kourtney's unwillingness to move her schedule around for the shoot which culminated in Kim calling her "the least exciting to look at."

