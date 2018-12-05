There will be no Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card this year, and here’s why

news

Kim Kardashian West told E! News on Tuesday the Kardashian-Jenner clan would not be releasing an official Christmas card in 2018.

Kardashian West attributed the decision to the difficulty of coordinating everyone’s busy schedules.

The season 15 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" showcased the drama behind the family’s 2017 Christmas card, which also influenced the family’s choice to pass on 2018.

Longtime fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have come to expect annual Christmas cards from reality TV’s first family. But in 2018, that’s one item that won’t be crossed off their holiday wish lists.

That’s right: There will be no KarJenner Christmas card this year, Kim Kardashian West told E! News at a KKW Beauty pop-up shop in Costa Mesa, California, on Tuesday.

"I have to say, thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f— us over," Kardashian West said. "That was so dramatic. Kris Jenner has given up. She’s just like, 'I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore and their kids.'"

Kardashian West was referring to the challenge of coordinating everyone’s schedules for the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card photo shoot, which led to a big blowout between her and sister Kourtney Kardashian, as shown in the season 15 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go," Kim said when Kourtney refused to adjust her calendar for the shoot, People reported after the episode aired in August. "I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s—, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at."

Ouch.

Read more: Kim Kardashian explains why she called Kourtney "the least exciting to look at."

Kim eventually switched around her own schedule to accommodate Kourtney’s, and the family’s 2017 Christmas card was revealed in snippets on social media over the course of 25 days.

In case the lack of a KarJenner Christmas card in 2018 leaves you with a gaping hole on your mantle, here’s a look back at some of the famous family’s cards throughout the years.

2017: Missing a pregnant Kylie Jenner

2015: The kiddos take center stage

2013: Casino vibes

2012: All decked in white

2009: Ryan Seacrest sneaks in

1990-something: Way back when

Sign up here to get INSIDER's favorite stories straight to your inbox.