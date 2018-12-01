Pulse.ng logo
There are only 10 states in the US with more men than women

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

  • Most states in the US are majority-female.
  • Using recently released data from the US Census Bureau, we found the share of each state's population that is male.
  • Only ten states had more men than women.

There are only a handful of states where men outnumber women.

The US Census Bureau recently released statistics from the 2017 American Community Survey, an annual program that asks millions of Americans each year about several social, economic, and demographic attributes. The Bureau publishes figures for each of the 50 states and Washington DC.

One of the many metrics released by the Census Bureau is the sex breakdown of each state, expressed as the percent of male and female residents.

Only ten states had a population that was over 50% male: Alaska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, Hawaii, and Montana.

