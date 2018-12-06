The winner of this year's National Geographic Photo Contest is a picture of thousands of recalled cars sitting in a desert

news
- The winners of the 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest have just been announced.
- This year, the grand prize went to a shot of thousands of recalled Volkswagen and Audi cars sitting idle in the Mojave Desert in California.
- The winner, US flight instructor Jassen Todorov, said he hoped the image would encourage people to "become more conscious and more caring for our beautiful planet."
- Millions of cars were recalled by Volkswagen in 2015 after it emerged that software in the company's cars was juicing the numbers on diesel emissions.
- Scroll down to see the rest of the winners across three categories: Places, Wildlife, and People.
The grand-prize winner of the 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest has just been announced, and the photo is a haunting reminder of humanity's impact on the natural environment.
Titled "Unreal," American Jassen Todorov's shot captures thousands of recalled Volkswagen and Audi cars sitting idle in the Mojave Desert in California.
His photo beat out nearly 10,000 entries to claim the grand prize, earning him $5,000.
Todorov, who is a concert violinist and flight instructor, said he hoped the winning shot would serve as encouragement to us all to "become more conscious and more caring for our beautiful planet."
Millions of cars were recalled by Volkswagen in 2015 after it emerged that software in the company's cars was juicing the numbers on diesel emissions.
Meanwhile, winners, runners-up, and honourable mentions were also named across Places, Wildlife, and People categories.
Scroll down to check out the 10 finalists.
Grand Prize Winner and Places category winner: 'Unreal' by Jassen Todorov
play
2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Jassen Todorov / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Runner-up, Places: 'Thunderbird in the Dust' by Nicholas Moir
play
Thunderbird in the Dust by Nicholas Moir 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Nicholas Moir / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Third place, Places: 'Road to Ruin' by Christian Werner
play
Road to Ruin by Christian Werner 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Christian Werner / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Honorable mention, Places: 'Snowflakes' by Rucca Y Ito
play
Snowflakes by Rucca Y Ito 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Rucca Y Ito / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Winner, Wildlife: 'Flying at the Crossing' by Pim Volkers
play
Flying at the Crossing by Pim Volkers 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Pim Volkers / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Runner-up, Wildlife: 'Deep Snow' by Jonas Beyer
play
Deep Snow by Jonas Beyer 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Jonas Beyer / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Third place, Wildlife: 'A New Look' by Alison Langevad
play
A New Look by Alison Langevad 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Alison Langevad / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Winner, People: 'Sunday Best' at Weekend Studio by Mia Collis
play
Sunday Best at Weekend Studio by Mia Collis 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Mia Collis / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Runner-up, People: 'Roadside Motel' by Todd Kennedy
play
Roadside Motel by Todd Kennedy 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Todd Kennedy / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)
Third place, People: 'Love of Life' by Avishek Das
play
Love of Life by Avishek Das 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (Avishek Das / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest)