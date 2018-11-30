The wildest outfits in the history of Miss Universe's National Costume Show

- In honor of Miss Universe 2018 (December 17), we're taking a look back at all the best costumes from the National Costume Show.
- The National Costume Show is a separate part of the pageant, and doesn't count towards contestants' overall scores. It's a chance for them to honor and celebrate their countries.
- In the last decade, the costumes have become more elaborate, ornate, and, in some cases, a bit confusing.
Miss Universe 2018 is quickly approaching, and some contestants have already revealed what they'll be wearing to represent their countries.
In honor of (perhaps) the best part of the entire pageant, we've rounded up the most elaborate national costumes for your viewing pleasure. Whether you loved Miss Canada's hockey ensemble with a working scoreboard or Miss Japan's samurai costume with an actual sword, there was probably something for you.
Keep scrolling for some of the best national costumes in Miss Universe history.
Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady's Transformers-inspired costume made a statement.
play
Miss USA Erin Brady presents her outfit, during the national costume show at the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. Beauties will compete for the title of Miss Universe in Moscow on Nov. 9. (Pavel Golovkin/AP Images)
The costume is a patriotic Optimus Prime.
Miss Brazil 2013 Jakelyne Oliveira wore a cape that depicted indigenous peoples of Brazil.
play
Miss Brazil Jakelyne Oliveira presents her outfit, during the national costume show at the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (Pavel Golovkin/AP Images)
There are indigenous tribes living in the wilds of Brazil's Amazon even today.
Miss Thailand 2015 Aniporn Chalermburanawong rocked a dress inspired by a tuk tuk.
play
Miss Universe Thailand 2015 Aniporn Chalermburanawong wearing a dress that looks like a “tuk-tuk" a three-wheeled motorized taxi for the national costume segment of the beauty pageant poses for photographers during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Sakchai Lalit/AP Images)
A tuk tuk is the most famous symbol of transportation in Thailand. It's a three-wheeled motorized scooter/taxi hybrid with no windows or doors.
Htet Htet Htun, Miss Myanmar 2016, wore a costume depicting traditional Burmese puppetry.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Myanmar Htet Htet Htun wears a costume depicting "Burmese Puppetry" as she competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017 (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
Puppetry has been integral to Myanmarese culture for thousands of years, dating all the way back to the 15th century — and some legends date it even further back to the 11th century.
Miss Canada 2014 Chanel Beckenlehner wore a hockey-inspired ensemble, complete with a scoreboard.
play
Miss Canada, Chanel Beckenlehner, poses for the judges wearing a hockey-themed costume during the national costume show at the 63rd annual Miss Universe Competition in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (J Pat Carter/AP Images)
"Hockey is basically the heartbeat of Canada," said the costume's designer Alex Kavanagh to Sportsnet in 2015.
Miss Panama 2016 Keity Drennan's costume looked like a piece of art.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Panama Keity Drennan competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
The elaborate outfit featured two statues.
Miss Guyana 2016 Soyini Fraser paid homage to her tropical country by wearing a palm tree-inspired headdress.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Guyana Soyini Fraser competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017 (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
Fraser didn't place in Miss Universe, but she did win Miss United Nations in 2012.
Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez wasn't shy about her love for red, white, and blue.
play
Miss USA, Nia Sanchez, poses for the judges, during the national costume show during the 63rd annual Miss Universe Competition in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (J Pat Carter/AP Images)
Having worked at Hong Kong Disney, Sanchez is no stranger to wearing costumes.
Miss Dominican Republic 2007 Massiel Taveras shouldered two massive dolphins and a coral headpiece.
play
Miss Dominican Republic Massiel Taveras introduces herself, in her national costume, during a Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City May 20, 2007. (Daniel Aguilar/Reuters)
Dolphins are a frequent sight in the blue waters of the Dominican Republic.
Miss Sweden 2016 Ida Ovmar paid homage to Swedish author Astrid Lindgren's creation Pippi Longstocking, complete with her own horse.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Sweden Ida Ovmar competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
"Pippi Longstocking" is one of the most well-known pieces of Swedish literature — or any literature.
Miss Vietnam 2016 Dang Thi Le Hang's costume resembled a lotus flower.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Vietnam Le Hang competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
The lotus is Vietnam's national flower.
Miss Finland 2005 Hanna Poulsen (then Ek) channeled Elsa from "Frozen" eight years before it was released.
play
Miss Universe 2005 contestant Hanna Ek of Finland models her outfit during the National Costume Show in Bangkok May 25, 2005 (Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters)
Dressing up as Elsa is something even Kristen Bell, who voiced Elsa's "Frozen" counterpart, Anna, in the film, can relate to.
Zahra Redwood, Miss Jamaica Universe 2007, rocked Rasta-colored hair wraps and a Bob Marley shirt.
play
Miss Jamaica Zahra Redwood introduces herself in her national costume during a Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City May 20, 2007. Redwood, the first Miss Jamaica to be crowned from the country's minority Rastafarian faith, is shaking up a years-old view among many Rastas that beauty pageants should be shunned as degrading to women. (Daniel Aguilar/Reuters)
Redwood was the first Rastafarian to be crowned Miss Jamaica Universe: Rastafari is a religion founded in Jamaica in the 1930s drawing heavily from the Old Testament.
Miss China 2006 Ying Hui Gao turned heads with this ornate costume.
play
Miss China Ying Hui Gao appears during the costume exhibition during preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles July 18, 2006. (Sam Mircovich/Reuters)
Her ensemble was inspired by the costumes worn at the Chinese opera.
Avanti Marianne Page, Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2014, wore a vibrantly-colored costume.
play
Miss Sir Lanka, Marianne Page, poses for the judges, during the national costume show during the 63rd annual Miss Universe Competition in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (J Pat Carter/AP Images)
Page's costume was inspired by Sri Lankan guard stones.
Miss Universe Greece 2007 Doukissa Nomikou donned an outfit inspired by ancient Grecian armor.
play
Miss Greece Doukissa Nomikou introduces herself, in her national costume, during a Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City May 20, 2007. (Daniel Aguilar/Reuters)
The Trojan War might've been an inspiration.
Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe 2006 Kenisha Thom turned into a butterfly.
play
Miss Trinidad and Tobago Kenisha Thom appears during the costume exhibition during preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles July 18, 2006. (Sam Mircovich/Reuters)
Trinidad and Tobago — and Tobago specifically — have a lot of butterflies.
Miss St. Lucia Universe 2014 Roxanne Didier-Nicholas's costume was a modernized take on St. Lucia's national dress.
play
Miss St. Lucia, Roxanne Didler-Nicholas, poses for the judges, during the national costume show during the 63rd annual Miss Universe Competition in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015 (J Pat Carter/AP Images)
The St. Lucia national dress is called the Madras.
Miss Universe Great Britain 2014 Grace Levy wore a version of the Queen's Guard uniform.
play
Miss Great Britain, Grace Levy, poses for the judges, during the national costume show during the 63rd annual Miss Universe Competition in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (J Pat Carter/AP Images)
The Queen's Guard stands outside the Queen's official residences, including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.
Miss Finland 2014 Bea Toivonen's costume was winter white, just like Finland's snow-covered land.
play
Miss Finland, Bea Toivonen, poses for the judges, during the national costume show during the 63rd annual Miss Universe Competition in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (J Pat Carter/AP Images)
The inspiration could also be from a swan: the national bird of Finland is the whooper swan.
Miss Universe Sierra Leone 2016 Hawa Kamara was the first woman to represent her country at Miss Universe.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
According to MissUniverse.com, Kamara was born in Kono, the land of diamonds, and raised in Sierra Leone's capital of Freetown.
Miss Dominican Republic 2014 Kimberly Castillo had the patron saint of the Dominican Republic on her dress.
play
Miss Dominican Republic, Kimberly Castillo, poses for the judges, during the national costume show during the 63rd annual Miss Universe Competition in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (J Pat Carter/AP Images)
The patron saint of the Dominican Republic is Virgen de Altagracia.
Marina Jacoby, Miss Nicaragua 2016, channeled a peacock.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Nicaragua Marina Jacoby competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017 (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
You can see the bedazzled beak peaking out from the top of her outfit.
Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2016 Brenda Jimenez got to wear a crown no matter what.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Puerto Rico Brenda Jimenez competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
Jimenez was chosen to represent Puerto Rico after the original titleholder was dethroned for not fulfilling her obligations.
Johanna Acs, Miss Universe Germany 2016, donned a castle headdress.
play
Miss Universe candidate from Germany Johanna Acs competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
The prop was meant to evoke the storybook castles that Germany is known for.
Miss Egypt 2007 Ehsan Hatem channeled Cleopatra.
play
Miss Egypt Ehsan Hatem introduces herself in her national costume during the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City May 20, 2007. (Daniel Aguilar/Reuters)
Though this might be a modern twist on Cleopatra's actual garb, the last active Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt may have been around more recently than you think.
Miss Chile Universe 2005 Renata Ruiz wore a vibrant headpiece, complete with an Easter Island statue on top.
play
Miss Universe 2005 contestant Renata Ruiz of Chile models her outfit during the National Costume Show in Bangkok. Miss Universe 2005 contestant Renata Ruiz of Chile models her outfit during the National Costume show in Bangkok May 25, 2005. (Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters)
Easter Island is a Chilean territory. Its famous statues are called moai.
Miss Universe Japan 2006, Kurara Chibana, won the national costume show for her samurai-inspired garb.
play
Miss Japan Kurara Chibana appears during the costume exhibition during preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles July 18, 2006. (Sam Mircovich/Reuters)
Her outfit came complete with a samurai sword.
Miss Honduras 2013 Diana Schoutsen's costume combined peacocks and traditional Mayan clothing.
play
Miss Honduras Diana Schoutsen presents her outfit, during the national costume show at the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (Pavel Golovkin/AP Images)
One of the most famous Mayan ruins is located in western Honduras: the ancient city of Copan.
Miss Haiti Universe 2013 Mondiana Pierre's costume looked like it was inspired by the indigenous tribes of Haiti.
play
Miss Haiti Mondiana J'hanne Pierre presents her outfit, during the national costume show at the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (Pavel Golovkin/AP Images)
Taíno people and their culture were thought to have disappeared after colonization and disease, but they're actually thriving.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.