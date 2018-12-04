Pulse.ng logo
The wedding outfit Priyanka Chopra wore for her Hindu ceremony took 110 embroiderers a total of 3,720 hours to make

The couple got married during two ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, and showed off a variety of lavish, custom-made clothing that took hours to complete

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged in July 2018. play

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged in July 2018.

The outfit that Priyanka Chopra wore on Sunday for her Hindu wedding ceremony to Nick Jonas was the result of 110 embroiderers and 3,720 hours of labor.

The custom-made red lehenga (which consists of a long skirt, cropped top, and veil) was developed by an Indian designer named Sabyasachi, according to People. With the help of embroiderers from Calcutta, India, the attire captured all the details that Chopra wanted. This included the groom's name and those of Chopra's parents — her late father, Ashok, and her mother, Madhu — sewn into the skirt's waistband in Hindi.

According to Sabyaschi's Instagram post of the bridal look, it also included hand-cut organza flowers, French silk knots, and crystals.

Jonas was dressed in a gold, hand-quilted sherwani made out of silk with an embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. The look was completed with a diamond necklace from the Sabyasachi's heritage jewelry collection and a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.

Read more: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dazzled fans with several show-stopping wedding looks — see all their outfits

Prior to the Hindu ceremony, Chopra and Jonas exchanged vows during a Christian service.

The actress wore a high-neck, long-sleeved lace white dress with floral and scroll motifs, a 75-foot-long tulle veil, and a pair of embellished Jimmy Choos.

A representative for Ralph Lauren also told INSIDER that the embroidery on the custom-made dress took 1,826 hours to complete by hand, and included pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

