'The Walking Dead's' Tom Payne hints he may appear again on the show after getting killed off

news

Jesus (Tom Payne) was surprisingly killed off "The Walking Dead's" season nine mid-season finale.

But we could see him again.

Saturday, at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey, Payne hinted we could see him in a flashback during the AMC series' six-year time gap.

Jesus (Tom Payne) may have recently been killed off "The Walking Dead," but that doesn't mean we may never see him again on the show or in "TWD" universe.

"There's a six-year time jump, in which a lot of stuff happened and there's the mysterious marks on Michonne and Daryl. All of these things which could be explained, and Jesus may have a hand in some of that," Payne said Saturday morning at New Jersey's Walker Stalker Con in Edison, NJ during a panel with "The Walking Dead" star Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron.

INSIDER was on hand as Payne was asked whether or not we could see Jesus resurrected or appear in some sort of flashback during the six-year time gap on the show.

"There's a lot of time," Payne said of the jump in time on the show.

But he quickly added that fans shouldn't expect to see Jesus rise from the dead anytime soon.

"But, as far as this spot from the timeline in the show. Yeah, he dead," Payne said to laughs from the crowd.

Read more: 'They knew I was a bit unhappy': 'The Walking Dead' star says he was frustrated and bored with his role on the show

Marquand then chimed in with his own fan-fiction interpretation of what should happen.

"I'll tell you what's going to happen. I'll spoil this," joked Marquand. "So, there's a bunch of gravestones. They're basically going to dig a real quick hole, put some gravestones over him, and in three days, he's going to come back."

If only that's how it worked.

When INSIDER spoke with Payne ahead of the mid-season finale he similarly hinted that we could see Jesus pop up in that six-year time gap. That's what makes the most logical sense.

Showrunner Angela Kang has told us we should expect some flashbacks on the show. How else will we learn how Michonne and Daryl — and maybe others — received those mystery "X" marks on their backs?

"We'll find out some more about what happened during that six-year passage of time with the mystery of the "X," [and] we may see the return of a familiar character," Kang told INSIDER. Was she speaking of Payne? Maybe. "I'm excited for all of that. And we also, I'll tease, that we do something we've never done on the show before in the back-half of the season that I think fans will be into."

You can follow along with our "Walking Dead" coverage here.