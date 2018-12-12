'The Walking Dead's' Katelyn Nacon says Enid won't be happy Negan's free

news

Negan escaped from his jail cell on the "Walking Dead" mid-season finale in November.

A lot of people won't be happy he's free.

Katelyn Nacon, who plays Enid on the AMC show, tells INSIDER she would rather Negan be dead than out of his cell.

The season nine mid-season finale of "The Walking Dead" brutally introduced the AMC show's next formidable threat, the Whisperers, but it also showed the escape of Negan from his jail cell.

It's something plenty of characters won't be happy with when the show returns in January, including Carl's former love interest, Enid.

"No, she's not going to be happy with that," Nacon told INSIDER when asked how Enid will react to the news of his escape. "She rather him be dead than be out of the jail."

Enid hasn't had a lot of scenes with the leader of the Saviors, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, but there is a lot of animosity there because of the people he killed on the season seven premiere in October 2016.

"She definitely doesn't like Negan," said Nacon, referencing a conversation that took place between her and Carl on season seven. "We saw her talk to Carl about Negan a while back when they had their kiss moment, or whatever, she told him, she was like, 'If you're going to kill Negan, you're not doing this for Glenn or Abraham or any of them. You're doing this for yourself.'"

"If she was between Rick and Maggie and their decision [to kill or keep Negan alive], I think she would be more on Rick's side, even though she is really close to Maggie," said Nacon of Enid backing Rick's decision to jail Negan after the season eight finale.

Read more: 'The Walking Dead's' Katelyn Nacon hints we'll finally get to see Carl's letter to Enid

"And she [Enid] doesn't like Negan because he killed Glenn, who was pretty much her father figure," added Nacon. "I think she does agree moreso of [the idea that] he should spend his life rotting in jail and live that miserable life and understand what it was like and what he put all of his people through."

Negan escaped from his jail cell on the mid-season finale after his cell door was left unlocked. It appeared that Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) didn't shut it properly, but it's something which Gilliam vehemently denies.

We won't have to wait long to see what Negan winds up doing. Showrunner Angela Kang told INSIDER we'll see Negan on the mid-season premiere.

"When we open up in the first episode back in the new season, we will find out what it is that Negan is up to," said Kang. "He's certainly been sick of being stuck inside that cell, both Negan and Jeffrey. So it was fun to kind of have him out and about and I think there's a pretty cool story to be told there that I hope that fans will enjoy who have enjoyed Negan from the start or who are kind of just enjoying seeing his evolution in the character."

"The Walking Dead" returns to AMC Sunday, February 10, 2019. Until then, you can catch Nacon on the third season of "T@gged," which recently debuted on Hulu here.

You can follow along with our "Walking Dead" coverage here.