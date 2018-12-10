'The Walking Dead's' Katelyn Nacon hints we'll finally get to see Carl's letter to Enid

news

If "The Walking Dead's" Enid had to choose between new flame Alden and first love Carl, actress Katelyn Nacon says she would choose Carl.

"If Carl was still alive, she would definitely be with Carl," Nacon told fans Sunday at New Jersey's Walker Stalker Con.

She later told INSIDER Enid holds onto the goodbye letter Carl wrote for her years ago. It shaped the person she became.

Nacon also believes that Alden's relationship may have originally been meant for another character on the show.

Enid may be with Alden (Callan McAuliffe) now on "The Walking Dead" after the show's six-year time jump, but Katelyn Nacon, who plays the character on the AMC zombie drama, says Enid's heart will always belong to Carl (Chandler Riggs).

During a rapid-fire series of questions at a New Jersey Walker Stalker Con panel with her old co-star Riggs, Nacon was asked to choose between her first love, Carl, or new flame, Alden.

"You better answer right, Enid, or I'm walking off this stage," said Riggs.

"I don't know," said Nacon before making a decision. "No, I would say Carl."

The answer received a lot of cheers and applause from the crowd. Nacon explained her choice, and it wasn't just because Riggs was sitting right beside her.

"If Carl was still alive, she would definitely be with Carl," she added. "Nothing against Alden."

Nacon noted that Carl also helped her through a lot to cope with the death of her parents and moving on. Then there's the goodbye letter Carl wrote for Enid. Nacon hinted to the crowd in Edison, NJ we may finally find out what it said.

"Well, you might just have to watch the show," Nacon said when a fan asked what Carl's letter to Enid says. Not even Chandler Riggs himself knows. He told press he didn't what any of the letters said because he filmed with blank sheets of paper on which he jotted random notes.

Nacon later told INSIDER Sunday at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey a little bit more about that letter, which Enid holds onto.

"Carl's letter, I know was really important to her and I think it really affected the person that she is now, today, that we see after the time jump and everything," Nacon told INSIDER of Carl's lasting effect on Enid. "I think it shaped her to what she is. I think Glenn and Carl were two of the most influential people in her life at that time. She was going through a really rough patch, lost her parents, and didn't know how to really cope with any of that. She's 15, 16. It's a lot for a child to kind of take in and be on your own for so long."

"It took her more than six years to get over Carl," she added of finally being able to move on with someone else.

And while she enjoys her relationship with Alden, she thought he was probably supposed to wind up with someone else originally.

"I don't know if they were trying to do the Alden and Maggie romance and then that didn't work out," Nacon told INSIDER of Alden being a potential love interest for Lauren Cohan's character who recently departed the show, at least for now.

In the comics, Maggie eventually starts a relationship with a man named Dante years after Glenn's death. Some fans thought Alden was a substitute for that character from the comics. Nacon said while speaking with McAuliffe that he believed Alden had some parallels to Dante.

"I don't know what their plan was," Nacon said of the show's plan for a potential Alden/Maggie relationship. "It doesn't matter now because now he's [Alden] with me. Sorry, Maggie, and sorry, Henry."

We'll have more from our conversation with Nacon throughout the week.

You can follow along with our "Walking Dead" coverage here.