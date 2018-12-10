'The Walking Dead's' Austin Amelio gives fans hope we'll see Dwight again on the show: 'He's alive'

news

Dwight (Austin Amelio) departed " The Walking Dead " on the season eight finale of the AMC zombie drama in search of his wife, Sherry.

During a panel at New Jersey's Walker Stalker Con Sunday afternoon INSIDER attended, Amelio said there's a chance we could see Dwight again.

"He's alive in the world somewhere," Amelio said of his character after the two time jumps that occurred on season nine.

Dwight (Austin Amelio) departed “The Walking Dead” on the season eight finale in search of his missing wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista). Daryl (Norman Reedus) warned the former Savior if he ever returned he would personally kill him.

We haven’t seen Dwight since. Now that we've had two recent time jumps on "TWD" season nine, it seems like Dwight’s story may be finished for good. However, Amelio gave fans a glimmer of hope for Dwighty boy on Sunday at New Jersey’s Walker Stalker Con in Edison, NJ.

"He’s not dead," said Amelio of his character surviving the time jumps during a panel with fellow ex-Savior Jayson Warner Smith, who played Gavin on the AMC series.

"That’s all I can say," Amelio added with a brief chuckle. "He’s alive. He’s alive in the world somewhere."

Amelio didn’t say whether or not his knowledge comes straight from "The Walking Dead" showrunner, Angela Kang, or if this is just his own wishful thinking.

As for what Amelio thinks Dwight has been up to? The answer should be obvious.

"Well, I think where he said he was going to go, to try and find his wife and just [be] a lonesome traveler on the road," said Amelio.

Later during Q&A portion of the panel, a fan asked Amelio how he would like to see himself return on the show if it was to ever happen.

“There’s so many different ways you can go with him,” said Amelio. “There’s the comic book, there’s Sherry’s story, there’s me being with the Alexandrians. I have no idea. I have full faith in the writers. They do an awesome job, so I’m sure they’d bring me back in an incredible way.”

Don’t expect to see Dwight back anytime soon

If Amelio does return, we’re not expecting to see Amelio on the rest of season nine. For one thing, the show killed off nearly every tie he had to the show. Carol set fire to any problematic Saviors who appeared to be left alive after the time jump. In the comics, a huge storyline for Dwight is that he takes over the Sanctuary after Negan’s jailed. With them out of the way, Dwight would need something else to do.

INSIDER asked Amelio during the panel how Dwight would feel knowing that all of the Saviors were gone. He had a one word response.

“Relieved,” he said.

One other thing holding Amelio up from returning to the show immediately may be a lawsuit with the show. AMC was sued for the wrongful death of stuntman Jon Bernecker in January. Amelio is named as a defendant in the case. He was in a scene where Bernecker was supposed to perform a stunt off of a platform in 2017. According to the lawsuit, Amelio was the only other person in the vicinity of Bernecker when the scene was filmed.

If he were to appear again, maybe it would be on season 10. Amelio mentioned near the panel’s end that he’s filming a movie, called “Holler,” starting in January.

"It’s about a 17-year-old girl who gets caught up in the illegal scrap metal trade in Southern Ohio. It’s a really interesting script," said Amelio. "I play this guy who has an illegal scrapyard."

While Dwight's future on the show is unknown, Amelio seems optimistic. At the panel’s end when the hosts thanked both Amelio and Warner for coming out to Walker Stalker NJ even though they're both off the show, Amelio chimed in to say that statment may not be accurate.

"We don’t know if I’m off the show," Amelio said coyly.

The good news is that if Dwight did return, Christine Evangelista should be able to return as his wife. Her show, "The Arrangement," was canceled in May after two seasons on E! We're ready to see Dwight back and with Sherry at his side.

