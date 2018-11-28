Pulse.ng logo
The TSA had its busiest day ever over Thanksgiving weekend

  Published: 2018-11-28

Joe Raedle/Getty

  • A record number of passengers and airline staff were screened at TSA airport checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday, the agency said Wednesday.
  • 2.7 million people is now the new record, topping previous Thanksgiving weekends and Summer Fridays.

More than 2.7 million people passed through airport security checkpoints on Sunday, making the Thanksgiving travel day the busiest in the Transportation Security Administration’s 17-year history.

The new record is about 16,000 more passengers and crew than the previous record, set on the same Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2004. Other top travel days include Thursdays and Friday’s in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July.

Read more: An 11-year-old boy made it through security and nearly boarded a Delta plane without a boarding pass

Here’s are the top ten travel days since TSA was established shortly after September 11, 2001.

"It was all hands on deck during the Thanksgiving holiday week," David Pekoske, administrator of the TSA, said in a press release.

"Close coordination with airline and airport partners, new technology, enhanced screening and more travelers enrolled in TSA Pre, TSA used every tool to secure air travel for the millions of passengers traveling to their holiday destinations."

