Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The top 26 states where rich people give away the most money

Lifestyle The top 26 states where rich people give away the most money

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Wealthy people live in every state in the US — but some states are more charitable than others.

The IRS publishes data about the number of people who itemize their tax returns every year, and how many people claim which deductions by state and by income bracket.

To arrive at the rankings, we looked at the people who itemized and made between $500,000 and $1 million, and more than $1 million in the year 2016 (the most recent one for which we have data). We looked at how many claimed the itemized deduction for charitable giving. The IRS also indicates how much money was claimed to be donated. Using that information, we could figure out the average claimed donation per $500,000+ income tax return per state.

Here, in ascending order, are the top 26 most charitable states plus Washington DC.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle I drove a $44,000 Chevy Bolt for a weekend and saw just how...bullet
2 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
3 Lifestyle The 17 most shocking airline stories of 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Then she met with her team to choose images for an upcoming coffee table book that will feature their designs.
Lifestyle A day in the life of a luxury interior designer, who starts her day with a 'caffeine cocktail,' has designed homes for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and goes to a SoulCycle class every night
The sleep pods are upstairs on two separate floors.
Lifestyle I went inside the NYC napping lounge where people are paying up to $250 a month to nap in dark, private pods at any time of day — here's what they look like
People from diverse backgrounds have come together to protest police violence in America.
Lifestyle There's a growing debate over who qualifies as a 'person of color' — who is and isn't included?
Uber drivers protest fare cuts in February, and go on strike in front of the car service's New York offices
Lifestyle 12,000 Uber drivers say the company is refusing to honor the arbitration clause in its terms and conditions
X
Advertisement