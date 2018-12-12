The top 10 questions Nigerians asked Google in 2018

Google shares the most searched for questions in the country for this year.
According to Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, good is the most searched for term across the globe.
"In a year of ups and downs, the world searched for "good" more than ever before. Here's to all the good moments from 2018 and all the people who searched for them. #YearInSearch," he wrote on Twitter.
However, in Nigeria, Jamb result is the most searched thing for this year. It's followed by business plan, Osun election and BVN. Surprisingly, Prince Harry and Croatia also made the list.
How to check JAMB result?
How to write a Business Plan?
Who is leading in Osun Election?
How to check BVN?
Who is Prince Harry?
Who is the richest musician in Nigeria?
How to write a CV?
How to dance Shaku Shaku?
Who is Atiku's running mate?
Who is the president of Croatia?