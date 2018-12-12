The top 10 questions Nigerians asked Google in 2018

news

Google's year in search for 2018 has revealed the 10 most popular questions Nigerians asked this year.

According to Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, good is the most searched for term across the globe.

"In a year of ups and downs, the world searched for "good" more than ever before. Here's to all the good moments from 2018 and all the people who searched for them. #YearInSearch," he wrote on Twitter.

However, in Nigeria, Jamb result is the most searched thing for this year. It's followed by business plan, Osun election and BVN. Surprisingly, Prince Harry and Croatia also made the list.

Here are the most searched for questions by Nigerians in 2018:

How to check JAMB result?

How to write a Business Plan?

Who is leading in Osun Election?

How to check BVN?

