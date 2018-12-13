Pulse.ng logo
The top 10 airlines of the year

Trip Advisor ranked airlines based on reviews to find the top 10 best airlines of this year.

These were the best airline carriers in 2018. play

(Seung Heo/ iStock)

  • The journey to your destination is important.
  • Trip Advisor compiled a list of the best airlines of 2018.
  • Some of the top airlines include Emirates Air, Southwest, and Qatar air.

The journey can sometimes be more important than the destination — and few understand this saying better than those who work in the flight industry.

As many articles on mastering the art of air travel as you read, sometimes it boils down to the excellence of the airline itself. According to TripAdvisor reviews, these are the 10 carriers that did air travel best in 2018.

Korean Air has good food, according to users.

(Shutterstock)

Known for its colorful turquoise planes, Korean Air flies to around 100 international destinations. Travelers love the great customer service as well as that the airline offers traditional Korean food including bibimbap, according to reviews.



Azul primarily serves domestic flights.

(AP)

Brazilian low-cost carrier Azul primarily serves domestic travelers, flying to about 100 destinations within Brazil. Aside from the lower price of the flight, several reviews say the airline's best features were its efficient check-in and cleanliness.



Qatar Airways travels to every inhabited continent.

(typhoonski/ iStock)

Based at Hamad International Airport in Qatar, Qatar Airways travels to 145 destinations on every inhabited continent. Many reviews reported that the airline's business class offers the best service in air travel.



Jet2.com has trips within Europe.

(fotokon/ iStock)

Jet2.com is a British low-cost carrier that travels to about 60 European destinations. Along with the inexpensive and convenient flights, reviews say that the airline offers plenty of legroom and friendly staff.



Southwest Airlines has only economy seats.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines is the world's largest low-cost carrier and only offers Economy seating. Travelers love that the airline charges nothing to check a bag, as well as their timely flights and great customer service.



EVA Air featured Hello Kitty.

(Flickr/Simon Boddy)

EVA Air flies to destinations throughout the Northern Hemisphere and Australia. A number of reviewers were simply excited to ride in the airline's famous Hello Kitty-themed planes. One mentioned getting an especially good giggle out of the Hello Kitty pillow waiting for them in their seat.



Japan Airlines (JAL) flyers love their food selection.

(Flickr/Tomas Del Coro)

Tokyo-based Japan Airlines serves 60 destinations in Japan and more than 30 international destinations on five continents.

Customers mentioned the food selection was one of their favorite features; apparently, the airline serves excellent dishes, including miso soup, a wide selection on entrées, and an ice cream dessert.



Emirates is known for their customer service and comfortable seats.

(Krafft Angerer/Stringer/Getty Images)

The largest airline in the Middle East, Emirates flies internationally to more than 78 countries. Reviews say that the airline's customer service is superb and that the seats provide plenty of room for getting comfortable on long-haul flights.



Air New Zealand has primarily domestic flights.

(NanoStockk/ iStock)

Air New Zealand, New Zealand's national airline, primarily focuses on domestic flights, as well as flights to Australia, Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Travelers who tend to get restless during flights are in luck; reviews say the airline has plenty of legroom and excellent in-flight entertainment selections.



Singapore Airlines is the top pick.

(cookelma/ iStock)

One of the world's largest airlines, Singapore Airlines is TripAdvisor users' top pick of 2018. The airline serves popular destinations like London, Sydney, Bangkok, Frankfurt and, of course, Singapore. Reviews give thanks for the crew members and efficient service.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



