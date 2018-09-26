The tallest building in every US state

news

Skyscrapers are multiplying as US cities appear to be in race toward the sky.

Many of the tallest American skyscrapers, such as One World Trade Center and Comcast Technology Center, were built in the past five years.

Some states do not have a single building over 200 feet, like Maine.

Here's a lit of the tallest skyscrapers in every state.

Many of America's tallest skyscrapers have been built in the past five years — such as the Wilshire-Grand Center in Los Angeles, One World Trade Center in New York City, and the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia — and it seems as though US cities are racing toward the sky.

Other states, however, aren't feeling the pressure to build upward. South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming, for instance, don't have a single building over 200 feet, according to USA Today.

Some of the tallest US skyscrapers are power plants, while others are college dormitories or office buildings. Many of the rest are owned by big investment banks.

Here is the tallest skyscraper in every state: