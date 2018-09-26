The tallest building in every US state

Debbie Ann Powell/Shutterstock
Many of America's tallest skyscrapers have been built in the past five years — such as the Wilshire-Grand Center in Los Angeles, One World Trade Center in New York City, and the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia — and it seems as though US cities are racing toward the sky.
Other states, however, aren't feeling the pressure to build upward. South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming, for instance, don't have a single building over 200 feet, according to USA Today.
Some of the tallest US skyscrapers are power plants, while others are college dormitories or office buildings. Many of the rest are owned by big investment banks.
Here is the tallest skyscraper in every state: